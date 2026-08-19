Taliban Seeks Dialogue With Pakistan, Assures no Afghan Territory Will be Used for Attacks

New Delhi: In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid has urged for dialogue with Pakistan reiterating that the use of pressure, propaganda, and aggression cannot resolve any problem.

This comes as relations between both the counties have deteriorated over Pakistan accusing the Taliban regime in Afghanistan of harbouring Tehrike- Taliban- Pakistan (TTP) , allowing them to carry out attacks across the border. The dispute has triggered repeated border clashes with Pakistan launching airstrike inside Afghanistan.

Pakistan has been alleging that militants from the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a distinct umbrella group separate from the Taliban in Afghanistan, have taken refuge across the border and are utilizing Afghan territory to strategize and execute increasingly lethal assaults in Pakistan.

The Taliban spokesperson rejected Pakistan’s allegations as incorrect and said, “As we stated earlier, we do not allow anyone to use Afghan territory against any other country. The TTP is a longstanding problem of Pakistan and has nothing to do with Afghanistan. Pakistan should confront them and prevent their activities within its own territory. Once again, we assure everyone that we do not allow the TTP to use Afghan territory. However, if Pakistan has evidence, it should share it with us. We have repeatedly conveyed this message to Pakistan”.

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“We have conveyed this message to Pakistani military and civilian officials through various channels, and we reiterate that the problem should be resolved through dialogue and goodwill. The use of pressure, propaganda, and aggression cannot resolve any problem. Pakistan should not seek to destabilize the region once again and should recognize the realities”, he added.

When asked if the Taliban regime can assure India that Afghan territory will never be used to carry out attacks against the nation’s interest, Zabihullah said, “We assure all countries, including India, that we will not allow anyone to use Afghan territory against any other country. This is dictated by Afghanistan’s national interests and strategic considerations, and the Islamic Emirate is very serious about this matter”.

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Meanwhile, he said that the Taliban’s victory day celebration at the Afghan embassy in New Delhi marking 5 years Anniversary of its return to power in Kabul, is a positive step towards rebuilding trust and enhancing India- Afghanistan cooperation.

“The celebration of the day of victory by the Embassy of Afghanistan in India is also a positive step.Afghanistan and India have considerable mutual interests and needs. Historically, the two countries have maintained close relations. Afghans need India in the fields of trade and healthcare. Likewise, India is an important country in the region, and we seek good diplomatic and economic relations with it”, Zabihullah stated.

He noted that Kabul maintains relations with countries based on its own interests, adding, “We neither establish friendship with one country nor hostility toward another on behalf of any other country. We need to develop separate relations with India and attach importance to separate relations with Pakistan. However, we will not allow Afghanistan to become an arena for anyone’s rivalry, and no country should have any concerns about the policies of the Islamic Emirates”.

The Embassy of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in New Delhi celebrated the Day of Victory in a grand gathering on Monday, 16 August.

Indian officials and politicians, ambassadors and diplomats of foreign countries residing in Delhi, scholars, journalists, students, businessmen, and Afghan-origin Indian citizens participated in the gathering.

“Our message on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is that the Islamic Emirate has accomplished a great deal for its people over the past five years. The international community should support it so that the remaining problems facing the people can also be addressed”, said Zabihullah Mujahid the spokesperson of the Islamic Emirate.

“Over these five years, foreign forces have withdrawn, the war has come to an end, and the various groups that had threatened the territorial integrity of our country and put it at risk of fragmentation have been eliminated. The necessary conditions have been created for economic growth and reconstruction”, he added.

“At present, work is underway in various sectors in every province, including urban development, road construction, maintaining the value of the national currency, ensuring the availability and affordability of goods and materials in cities, the extraction of mineral resources, the launch of major economic projects, the training of strong security forces, the prohibition of the cultivation and use of narcotics, the treatment of drug addicts and their reintegration into normal life, providing monthly financial assistance to widows, orphans, and persons with disabilities, collecting beggars, assessing their needs, and subsequently providing eligible individuals with monthly stipends, among many other positive developments”, Zabihullah told Republic TV.

He further called upon the international community to cooperate with the ongoing process, urging them to not overlook these significant achievements because of a few limited issues, and should extend its support.