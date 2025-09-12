Talks In Final Stage, Karki Likely To Be Interim PM Of Nepal

Leaders of the Gen-Z protest in a press conference have collectively endorsed former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as their nominee for the interim PM's post, citing her integrity. | Image: X

Kathmandu: After a delay of around four hours, the discussions on forming an interim government in Nepal under former Chief Justice Sushila Karki finally began on Friday afternoon. Expected to start at 9 am, the meeting began after Nepal Army Chief General Ashok Raj Sigdel reached "Sital Niwas", the Nepali Rashtrapati Bhawan in Kathmandu.

Om Prakash Aryal, who has been coordinating with Karki recently, said she would first meet senior advocate Baburam Kunwar, legal adviser to the President, before attending any decisive talks with President Ram Chandra Paudel.

If an agreement is reached, Karki could take oath as the head of the interim cabinet later during the day. While most of the issues have been agreed upon, some points remain under discussion, according to sources.

The President had held day-long and overnight talks on Thursday with Karki and constitutional experts and the talks were coordinated by Army Chief Sigdel.

The discussions did not conclude as no consensus was reached on whether to dissolve Parliament or not. The proponents of dissolution, including the representatives of the Gen Z movement, cited legal grounds, while others argued that Constitutional provisions required a functioning Parliament.

According to sources, almost all sides have agreed to appoint Karki as the interim Prime Minister, with only procedural details remaining to be finalised.

Sources in Nepal RPP said: "It seems there is a larger consensus on Sushila Karki's name as the PM of the interim government. However, Congress, UML and CPN Maoists are in disagreement with dissolving the current government."

This gathering comes amid Gen Z-led protests and political uncertainty in the country following the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

The support for Karki comes at a time when frustration over political stagnation, corruption and economic disparity has ignited widespread protests since September 8, triggered by the ban of social media platforms in the country.

Earlier on Thursday, the leaders of the Gen-Z protest in a press conference also collectively former Karki as their nominee for the interim Prime Minister's post, citing her integrity.

Youth leaders at the forefront of the demonstrations have also stated that the widespread corruption and political stagnation were the core reasons for their mass mobilisation against the government.

ALSO READ: Grieving Families of Protesters Killed in Nepal Seek Justice As Some People Try to Leave

"We are staging this movement against corruption, as it is rampant," said Gen Z leader Diwakar Dangal, echoing the frustrations of thousands of young Nepalese.

Another Gen Z leader, Junal Gadal, emphasised the choice of leadership for the transition phase, stating, "We should choose Sushila Karki as the best option as the guardian of the country." Karki, Nepal's first female Chief Justice, is widely regarded for her stance against judicial and political corruption.

"We are not trying to change the Constitution, but to make necessary amendments to it. Through online surveys, the Gen Z leaders voted for Sushila Karki. Within six months, we will head to elections," said Gen Z leader Anil Baniya.

Kathmandu Metropolitan City Mayor Balendra Shah 'Balen' has also voiced his support for Karki, strengthening her standing as the probable candidate of the Gen Z movement.