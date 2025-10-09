Tariffs Hurt Americans: US Lawmakers Push Trump To Mend India Ties, Citing Tariff Damage

Washington: Amidst trade tensions with India, a group of US lawmakers has written to President Donald Trump, urging him to take immediate action to mend the strained relationship between the United States and India. The letter, signed a group of 19 US lawmakers, spearheaded by Deborah K Ross, Ro Khanna, Brad Sherman, and several others, explained the critical importance of the US-India partnership and warned that recent tariff measures have damaged the bilateral relationship.

The tariff hikes, imposed in late August 2025, have raised duties on Indian goods to as high as 50%. The move has not only hurt Indian manufacturers but also raised prices for American consumers and damaged the intricate supply chains that American companies depend on. The lawmakers argued that these punitive measures have strained relations with the world's largest democracy, creating negative consequences for both countries.

The lawmakers stressed that the US-India economic relationship is exceptionally important, supporting hundreds of thousands of jobs in both countries. They pointed out that the American manufacturers rely on India for key inputs in sectors ranging from semiconductors to healthcare and energy. Furthermore, the Indian investments in the US have created new employment opportunities across American communities. The lawmakers asserted that cooperation between the two nations showed how free and open societies can prosper through mutual respect.

The letter warned that the tariff escalation could push India closer to regimes hostile to the US, including China and Russia, undermining Washington's strategic interests. India is described as a stabilising force in the Indo-Pacific and a vital partner in defence cooperation, citing its role in the QUAD alliance alongside the US, Australia, and Japan.

US Lawmakers Call For Recalibration, Not Confrontation

The lawmakers urged Trump to reaffirm America's resolve to India, calling for a recalibration, not confrontation, in the relationship. They recommended that the administration begin by reviewing the current tariff policy and continuing dialogue with Indian leadership. "We urge you to take immediate steps to reset and repair this critical partnership," the lawmakers wrote.

The letter outlined the shared democratic traditions between the US and India, which set them apart from authoritarian competitors. The partnership between the two nations is crucial for regional stability and global prosperity. The lawmakers stressed that the US and India must work together to address their differences and strengthen their relationship.

India-US Relationship At Critical Juncture

