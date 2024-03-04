Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 17:06 IST

Tech Layoffs: Google to Let Go of People From Trust and Safety Team Responsible For AI

Google will be reducing its number of employees again - this time in the Trust and Safety solutions team that is responsible for AI.

Reported by: Shweta Parande
Google AI
Google AI | Image:Republic Business
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Google layoffs: Search engine giant Google, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc., will be having another round of layoffs, says a report. Big Tech global companies have been reducing their workforce every few months, especially in the post lockdown. Layoffs to the tune of thousands at one go occurred between 2022-23 and continue in 2024. The latest media reports state that Google will be again reducing its number of employees - this time in the Trust and Safety solutions team that is responsible for the generative artificial intelligence (AI) project Gemini.

The Trust and Safety teams at Google have the responsibility of ensuring the safety of the company’s AI products, while anticipating potential misuse and forecasting risks for its users worldwide.

Advertisement

How many Google employees will be laid off?

It is being speculated that 10 employees will be laid off from a team of around 250 members.

Advertisement

In spite of the layoffs, existing team members of the Gemini team are reportedly being asked to work overtime and on weekends to resolve issues in the AI interface.

However, there may be additional opportunities in the Trust and Safety department in the future for those seeking a job.

Advertisement

Google loses race to OpenAI

Google was beaten in the generative AI race by OpenAI’s ChatGPT that took the Internet world by storm. Google then launched its own generative AI tool named Bard, which has been renamed to Gemini now. 

Advertisement

"To reflect the advanced tech at its core, Bard will now simply be called Gemini," Google CEO Sundar Pichai had said in the announcement.

Advertisement

Published March 4th, 2024 at 17:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

15 minutes ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

25 minutes ago
Nita Ambani-Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika Wedding

25 minutes ago
Anant-Radhika Bash

Anant-Radhika Bash Day 3

2 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Ambanis' Maha Aarti

2 hours ago
Radhika Merchant

Radhika Viral Moment

2 hours ago
Aishwarya Rai

Aish-Aaradhya Groove

2 hours ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

19 hours ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

19 hours ago
Bill Gates

Anant-Radhika Wedding

19 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Nita Ambani

Anant Ambani Greets Raha

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Plays Garba

19 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Dazzle In Ethnic Wear

Kareena-Karisma In Ethnic

19 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Isha-Nita Dance On Stage

19 hours ago
Radhika merchant

Anant-Radhika Wedding

19 hours ago
MS Dhoni

Dhoni Plays Dandiya

19 hours ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Dandiya Performance

19 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika's Bash

19 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Fresh CCTV Footage Of Bengaluru Cafe Blast Prime Suspect Accessed

    Videos12 minutes ago

  2. India men's, women's TT teams script history, qualify for Paris Olympics

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  3. PCB takes U-TURN on ousted Haris Rauf after publicly humiliating him

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  4. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BSF Deploys 35 companies in Odisha

    Lok Sabha Elections15 minutes ago

  5. Viral Photos: Ranbir-Alia's Daughter Raha Makes Insta Debut

    Entertainment15 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo