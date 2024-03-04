Updated March 4th, 2024 at 17:06 IST
Tech Layoffs: Google to Let Go of People From Trust and Safety Team Responsible For AI
Google will be reducing its number of employees again - this time in the Trust and Safety solutions team that is responsible for AI.
- World News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Google layoffs: Search engine giant Google, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc., will be having another round of layoffs, says a report. Big Tech global companies have been reducing their workforce every few months, especially in the post lockdown. Layoffs to the tune of thousands at one go occurred between 2022-23 and continue in 2024. The latest media reports state that Google will be again reducing its number of employees - this time in the Trust and Safety solutions team that is responsible for the generative artificial intelligence (AI) project Gemini.
The Trust and Safety teams at Google have the responsibility of ensuring the safety of the company’s AI products, while anticipating potential misuse and forecasting risks for its users worldwide.
Advertisement
How many Google employees will be laid off?
It is being speculated that 10 employees will be laid off from a team of around 250 members.
Advertisement
In spite of the layoffs, existing team members of the Gemini team are reportedly being asked to work overtime and on weekends to resolve issues in the AI interface.
However, there may be additional opportunities in the Trust and Safety department in the future for those seeking a job.
Advertisement
Google loses race to OpenAI
Google was beaten in the generative AI race by OpenAI’s ChatGPT that took the Internet world by storm. Google then launched its own generative AI tool named Bard, which has been renamed to Gemini now.
Advertisement
"To reflect the advanced tech at its core, Bard will now simply be called Gemini," Google CEO Sundar Pichai had said in the announcement.
Advertisement
Published March 4th, 2024 at 17:06 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.