Google layoffs: Search engine giant Google, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc., will be having another round of layoffs, says a report. Big Tech global companies have been reducing their workforce every few months, especially in the post lockdown. Layoffs to the tune of thousands at one go occurred between 2022-23 and continue in 2024. The latest media reports state that Google will be again reducing its number of employees - this time in the Trust and Safety solutions team that is responsible for the generative artificial intelligence (AI) project Gemini.

The Trust and Safety teams at Google have the responsibility of ensuring the safety of the company’s AI products, while anticipating potential misuse and forecasting risks for its users worldwide.

How many Google employees will be laid off?

It is being speculated that 10 employees will be laid off from a team of around 250 members.

In spite of the layoffs, existing team members of the Gemini team are reportedly being asked to work overtime and on weekends to resolve issues in the AI interface.

However, there may be additional opportunities in the Trust and Safety department in the future for those seeking a job.

Google loses race to OpenAI

Google was beaten in the generative AI race by OpenAI’s ChatGPT that took the Internet world by storm. Google then launched its own generative AI tool named Bard, which has been renamed to Gemini now.

"To reflect the advanced tech at its core, Bard will now simply be called Gemini," Google CEO Sundar Pichai had said in the announcement.