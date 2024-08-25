Published 09:42 IST, August 25th 2024
Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Arrested at French Airport for Alleged Irregularities in App
Pavel Durov, the founder of the Telegram messaging app, was arrested by French police at an airport near Paris on Saturday
Pavel Durov, the founder of the Telegram messaging app, was arrested by French police at an airport near Paris on Saturday | Image: @durov/Instagram
