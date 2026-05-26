Tension Flares in Nepal House as Opposition Protests Enter Third Week Over Missing PM Balen Shah

Tempers flared once again in the Nepal Parliament as opposition and ruling party lawmakers locked horns in a heated verbal showdown. The central point of contention? The ongoing absence of Prime Minister Balendra Shah from House proceedings.

The confrontation escalated dramatically on Tuesday when Jagadish Kharel, a lawmaker from the ruling Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), dismissed the opposition's ongoing disruptions as mere "drama."

The comment triggered immediate outrage. Narendra Kumar Kerung, a lawmaker from the opposition Nepali Congress, visibly incensed, charged toward the front of the chamber. Pointing his finger directly at Kharel, Kerung shouted in fierce protest.

As the confrontation threatened to spiral out of control, Nepali Congress Chief Whip Basanta Thapa stepped in, physically escorting Kerung back to his seat. The aggressive tone from Kharel and his sharp critique of the protests left the entire opposition bench visibly furious.

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Opposition Slams Government's "Arrogance of Majority"

The friction extended beyond individual shouting matches. Chief Whip Basanta Thapa launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Balen Shah's administration, accusing it of operating with the sheer arrogance of a parliamentary majority. She argued that the government has utterly failed to maintain the efficacy of both the Parliament and its committees.

"The presentation of government in recent times has raised serious concerns. Parliament is not merely a game of numbers - it is a space for ideas and debate. Unfortunately, the government, high on arrogance, is advancing towards weakening the dignity of the parliament and the opposition," Thapa said.

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Thapa warned that governing solely through numerical dominance undermines the foundational principles of a democratic system.

"Democracy becomes stronger through dialogue, respecting dissent and cooperation. When the majority considers itself all-powerful, arrogance grows, and that never ensures long-term success for any system of governance," Thapa added.

Speaker Steps In as Protests Enter Third Week

The root of the opposition's frustration stems from what they call a lack of accountability. Lawmakers pointed out that Prime Minister Shah has not stepped foot in the House since walking out during the President's presentation of the government's policies and programmes.

With the opposition's disruptive protests now entering their third consecutive week, House Speaker Dol Prasad Aryal attempted to defuse the situation on Tuesday. He informed the floor that Prime Minister Balen Shah is getting ready to address the House, though he stopped short of giving a definitive timeline.

"I am personally in communication with both the government and the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister is preparing to come to Parliament. The Prime Minister is aware of the issues being raised in the House," the House Speaker said.