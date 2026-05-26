IndiGo Flight Evacuated After Smoke Spotted During Taxiing, Company Issues Statement

An IndiGo flight bound for Chennai was emergency evacuated at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport on Tuesday evening after smoke was detected inside the cabin. More than 230 passengers and crew members were safely moved off the aircraft. The incident occurred while the aircraft, an Airbus A321neo operating as flight 6E 6017, was taxiing on the runway layout to prepare for departure to Chennai.

As the plane moved along the taxiway, smoke suddenly became visible inside the cabin. Acting on safety protocols, the flight crew brought the aircraft to a halt and initiated an immediate emergency evacuation using the inflatable slides.

An IndiGo spokesperson confirmed the details of the incident in an official statement saying, “On 26 May 2026, while IndiGo flight 6E 6017 from Bengaluru to Chennai was taxiing out to the runway for departure, smoke was noticed in the aircraft. In the interest of safety, an immediate evacuation was carried out and all the relevant authorities were informed." Airport emergency teams, including fire brigade units and technical teams, quickly rushed to the stationary aircraft on the taxiway to secure the scene.

This incident comes on the heels of another recent smoke-related emergency for the airline. On May 5, 2026, an IndiGo flight traveling from Hyderabad to Chandigarh experienced a similar situation when a passenger's personal electronic device caught fire right after landing. The malfunctioning device quickly filled the cabin with smoke while the aircraft was stationary, forcing the crew to deploy the emergency slides to safely evacuate all 198 passengers and six crew members on board.