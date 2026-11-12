Tensions Boil Over in Barcelona: Protesters Clash With Police as Nationwide Strike Grips Spain

Barcelona: Violent clashes broke out between masked demonstrators and riot police in Barcelona late Wednesday, capping off a day of massive, nationwide disruption as millions of workers participated in Spain’s first general strike in 14 years.

While daytime demonstrations across the country were largely peaceful, tensions boiled over in the Catalan capital after nightfall.

Small groups of hooded protesters vandalised shopfronts, looted stores, and set fire to rubbish bins and street furniture in the city centre, prompting swift intervention from anti-riot units.

Authorities confirmed that approximately 50 people were arrested nationwide over minor disturbances and clashes linked to the walkout. Heavy late-evening downpours eventually helped disperse the remaining crowds in Barcelona.

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A Nation Brought to a Standstill

Organised under the banner "Salaries. Housing. Prices", the 24-hour general strike—the first since 2012—was spearheaded by major trade unions alongside grassroots tenants' associations.

Organisers estimated that up to four million people joined the stoppage across Spain, paralysing public transit, ports, heavy industry, and schools.

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In Barcelona, pickets blocked entrances to factories and transport hubs at midnight, while burning tyre barricades briefly halted traffic in both directions along the vital AP-7 motorway.

By evening, tens of thousands of marchers—estimated at 55,000 by local police and 400,000 by organisers—filled Barcelona’s main shopping thoroughfares chanting, "No more rents! Rent strike now!" Similar mass rallies drew roughly 120,000 people in Madrid despite pouring rain.

The Housing Crisis Driving the Anger

The walkout reflects boiling public frustration over Spain's severe housing affordability crisis. Over the past decade, average rents across the country have surged by roughly 80 per cent, driven largely by real estate speculation and the proliferation of short-term tourist rentals.

According to the Youth Council of Spain, the average monthly rent of €1,176 now consumes nearly 99 per cent of a young worker's average income. Campaigners are demanding strict rent caps, stronger tenant protections, and an immediate expansion of public housing.

High Political Stakes

The historic strike unfolds less than three weeks ahead of Spain’s snap general election on November 29.