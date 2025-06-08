Tensions Rise in LA: US President Donald Trump Sends National Guard to Curb Unrest

Los Angeles is bracing for the arrival of 2,000 National Guard troops, ordered by US President Donald Trump to address escalating protests sparked by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids targeting undocumented migrants. The move, announced on June 7, 2025, has ignited controversy, with California leaders calling it an overreach that could inflame tensions in an already volatile situation.

Clashes in Los Angeles Spark Federal Response

Over the past two days, Los Angeles has seen heated confrontations between protesters and federal agents, particularly in a predominantly Latino district. The unrest began on Friday, June 6, 2025, after ICE conducted large-scale raids across the city, targeting businesses like Home Depot parking lots, garment factories, and warehouses where day laborers and others were detained. According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), these operations led to 118 arrests, including individuals allegedly linked to gang activity, domestic violence, and drug trafficking.

Protesters, many advocating for immigrant rights, took to the streets in areas like Paramount and downtown Los Angeles, clashing with ICE agents in riot gear. Reports describe chaotic scenes with tear gas, flashbangs, and fireworks, as well as isolated incidents of vandalism, such as a burned car and debris set ablaze. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported one arrest and several detentions, while three deputies were injured during the protests.

Trump’s National Guard Deployment

In response to the unrest, President Trump issued a directive on Saturday, June 7, 2025, to deploy 2,000 California National Guard troops to Los Angeles. Using a rare legal provision known as Title 10 authority, Trump federalized the state’s National Guard, placing it under his direct command rather than California Governor Gavin Newsom’s. This move bypasses the usual protocol where governors request National Guard assistance for state emergencies, such as natural disasters or civil unrest.

Trump praised the National Guard on his Truth Social platform, stating, “Great job by the National Guard in Los Angeles after two days of violence, clashes and unrest,” though Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass clarified that the troops had not yet arrived as of Sunday, June 8, 2025. Reports suggest that the deployment would occur within 24 hours, with troops expected to assist ICE and provide logistical support, potentially guarding federal facilities like detention centers.

California Leaders Push Back

California Governor Newsom strongly opposed the deployment, calling it “unnecessary” and “purposefully inflammatory.” He argued that local law enforcement, including the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) and California Highway Patrol, was fully capable of managing the situation. “The federal government is taking over the California National Guard and deploying 2,000 soldiers in Los Angeles — not because there is a shortage of law enforcement, but because they want a spectacle,” Newsom said on X. “Don’t give them one. Never use violence. Speak out peacefully.”

Mayor Bass echoed concerns about the ICE raids, stating they “sow terror in our communities” and disrupt the city’s recovery from recent wildfires. While she stopped short of criticizing Trump’s National Guard order directly, she expressed confidence in local police, telling ABC7, “I am confident LAPD and other law enforcement in Los Angeles can handle things in Los Angeles.” Bass also emphasized the right to peaceful protest but condemned violence and vandalism, noting, “Those responsible will be held accountable.”

Threat of Marines Raises Legal Questions

Adding to the tension, U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth warned that active-duty Marines from Camp Pendleton, located in nearby San Diego County, are on “high alert” and could be mobilized if “violence continues.” In a post on X, Hegseth stated, “Under President Trump, violence & destruction against federal agents & federal facilities will NOT be tolerated. It’s COMMON SENSE.” Newsom called this threat “deranged behavior,” arguing that deploying active-duty military against civilians on U.S. soil would be an unprecedented escalation.

Legal experts have raised concerns about Hegseth’s threat, citing the Posse Comitatus Act, which generally prohibits the use of federal military forces for domestic law enforcement unless explicitly authorized by Congress or in cases of insurrection.