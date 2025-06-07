Trump Asks Aides If Musk’s Behavior is Related to His Alleged Drug Use, Says Report

US President Donald Trump has reportedly been asking close aides and advisers whether Elon Musk’s recent erratic behavior could be linked to alleged drug use, according to a source familiar with the discussions, cited in a CNN report. The inquiry comes as the once-close relationship between the president and the tech billionaire has deteriorated into a highly public feud, marked by Musk’s sharp criticisms of Trump and the president’s threats to reconsider Musk’s government contracts.

A Falling Out in the Spotlight

Just a week ago, Musk was celebrated in the Oval Office, where Trump presented him with a symbolic golden key, signaling their strong alliance. However, the camaraderie has since unraveled, with Musk taking to social media to criticize Trump’s policies. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO’s posts on X have ranged from mocking Trump’s to questioning his administration’s priorities, escalating tensions between the two influential figures.

In response, Trump has publicly downplayed the rift. In a brief phone call with CNN’s Dana Bash on Friday morning, the president insisted he was “not even thinking about Elon” and had no plans to speak with Musk “for a while.” Yet, behind closed doors, Trump’s curiosity about Musk’s behavior suggests the feud is weighing on him more than he lets on, according to the source.

Private Concerns About Musk’s Behavior

The source revealed to CNN that Trump has privately asked aides whether Musk’s recent actions could be tied to alleged drug use, a topic that has surfaced in past media reports about the billionaire. Trump has avoided addressing these allegations publicly, he dismissed a New York Times report on the matter as “very unfair” during a conversation with reporters aboard Air Force One on Friday night. “I don’t want to comment on his drug use. I don’t know - I don’t know what his status is,” Trump said.

Speculation about Musk’s personal habits has circulated for years, with some reports alleging he has used recreational drugs. A 2024 Wall Street Journal article cited sources claiming Musk had used substances like ketamine and psychedelics, though Musk has denied any misuse, stating in a 2023 X post that he undergoes regular drug testing for SpaceX’s government contracts and has “never failed a test.”

Threats to Musk’s Government Contracts

As the feud intensified, Trump hinted at taking action against Musk’s business interests. On Truth Social, the president suggested he might review or cancel some of Musk’s lucrative government contracts, particularly those tied to SpaceX’s partnerships with NASA and the Department of Defense. Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, Trump reiterated this stance, saying he would “take a look at” the contracts but downplayed their importance to the nation.

“The US can survive without almost anybody – except me,” Trump quipped, before clarifying that he was joking about his own indispensability. SpaceX, however, plays a critical role in U.S. space exploration, with contracts worth billions for missions like launching satellites and ferrying astronauts to the International Space Station. Analysts suggest that severing these agreements could disrupt NASA’s operations and national security priorities.

A Relationship Under Strain

The public spat marks a dramatic shift from the mutual admiration Trump and Musk displayed during the 2024 campaign, when Musk endorsed Trump and appeared at several rallies. Musk’s influence within Trump’s circle grew after the election, with the billionaire advising on technology policy and deregulation. However, disagreements over policy—particularly Musk’s push for rapid deregulation and Trump’s focus on trade protectionism—appear to have strained their bond.

Posts on X reflect divided opinions on the feud. Some users praise Musk for challenging Trump, with one writing, “Elon’s calling out nonsense where he sees it, and that’s refreshing.” Others side with Trump, arguing that Musk’s criticisms are ungrateful given the administration’s support for his businesses. “Trump made Elon a star in D.C., and this is how he repays him?” one X user posted.

What’s Next for Trump and Musk?

The public nature of the falling out has drawn attention to both men’s outsized personalities and their ability to shape political and economic narratives. For Trump, the feud risks alienating a key ally in the tech world, while Musk’s criticisms could undermine his influence within the administration.