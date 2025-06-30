Terrifying Audio Reveals Exact Moments When Idaho Firefighters Were Shot in Ambush

Idaho shooting: Police vehicle driving toward the shooting site where multiple firemen were attacked while responding to a bush fire in the Canfield Mountain area east of Coeur d'Alene on June 29. | Image: Republic

Idaho Shooting: A chilling audio clip has surfaced from the Idaho shooting where multiple firefighters were ambushed while responding to a brush fire in Coeur d'Alene, capturing the exact moments chaos erupted. In the clip, an officer can be heard saying, “Right now there's an active shooter zone… Everybody’s shot up here!” as gunfire rang out at the scene.

A horrifying shooting incident occurred on June 29 when multiple firefighters were ambushed by a shooter while they were responding to a brush fire in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. Kootenai County Sheriff Robert Norris stated that the exact number of people wounded in the attack is still unknown.

According to the Sheriff's Office, firefighters arrived to tackle the fire at Canfield Mountain at around 1:30 PM (local time), with gunshots being reported about 30 minutes later. Early reports, as per AP, indicate that two people were killed and several others injured while firefighters were working to extinguish the brush fire.

Robert Norris said that an active shooter used high-powered rifles to fire at law enforcement. During a press briefing, he added, “We don't know how many suspects are up there, and we don't know how many casualties there are.”

Idaho Governor Brad Little condemned the incident as a heinous attack, writing in a post on X, “Multiple heroic firefighters were attacked today while responding to a fire in North Idaho. This is a heinous direct assault on our brave firefighters. I ask all Idahoans to pray for them and their families as we wait to learn more. Teresa and I are heartbroken.”

Urging the public to stay away from the site, he added, “As this situation is still developing, please stay clear from the area to allow law enforcement and firefighters to do their jobs.”

Federal Bureau of Investigation Deputy Director Dan Bongino described the scene as “active, and very dangerous,” adding that FBI technical teams and tactical assets had arrived at the location to provide operational support.

The Kootenai County Emergency Management Office issued an alert urging the public to avoid the area around Canfield Mountain Trailhead and Nettleton Gulch Road, located about 6.5 km north of downtown Coeur d'Alene.