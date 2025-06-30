Kerala Horror: Drunk Man Walks Into Kerala Police Station With Infant Skeletons, Alleges Girlfriend Killed Babies

Thrissur: Police in Thrissur on Sunday arrested a 23-year-old woman, and her 25-year-old male friend, in connection with the murder of their two newborns over the past four years.

The arrests came after a shocking turn of events on Saturday night when 25-year-old Bhavin entered the Puthukkad police station intoxicated and carrying a suitcase containing the skeleton remains of two newborns, according to reports.

According to Thrissur Rural SP B Krishnakumar, Bhavin, a native of Amballur, arrived at the police station in a highly intoxicated state and told officers that his girlfriend had killed their babies. The Chalakudy DySP alerted the SP immediately, and a team was formed at midnight to investigate the claim. Aneesha, who was taken into custody, reportedly confessed during interrogation to murdering their second child.

"The police officers were shocked," stated Thrissur Rural SP B Krishnakumar. I got a call from the Chalakudy DySP right away. We acted quickly to confirm Bhavin's allegation that the babies were murdered by his girlfriend.

At midnight, a team was assembled to look into the matter, and the mother of the babies, Aneesha, 23, was also arrested.

Aneesha allegedly admitted to killing their second child while being questioned. The two were later arrested by the police on a number of crimes, including murder.

As per the FIR, the couple met on Facebook in 2020 and continued their relationship despite opposition from Aneesha’s mother. Aneesha has been living in Vellikulangara with her mother and brother, who, according to her statement, were unaware of the incidents.

Their first child was born on November 6, 2021, and was reportedly stillborn with the umbilical cord around the neck. Aneesha buried the baby behind her house and later handed the skeletal remains to Bhavin in a handbag for rituals.

The second child was born on August 29, 2024. Aneesha allegedly smothered the baby to death when the newborn cried, and Bhavin buried the body near his house in Amballur.

Investigators said Bhavin kept the skeletons to control Aneesha if she attempted to end their relationship. A special investigation team led by Chalakudy DySP Biju Kumar has been formed, and the skeletal remains will be sent for forensic examination, including DNA tests to confirm parentage.

Police said the case will be challenging as the incidents occurred months ago, but all efforts will be made to collect maximum evidence. The police have invoked the Juvenile Justice Act and IPC Sections 315, 317, 318, 302, 201, and 34 for intentionally denying medical attention and causing the deaths.