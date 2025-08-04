Terrifying Plane Stunt Ended In Crash Off Majorca Coast, Ex-Military Pilot And Teenage Son Killed | VIDEO

Majorca: A horrific plane stunt ended in a crash off the coast of Majorca has claimed the lives of a former military fighter pilot and his 13-year-old son. The incident occurred on Saturday evening, when the two-seat Team Rocket F-4 Raider sports plane crashed into the sea near the picturesque town of Soller, while performing air acrobatics. A video of the incident is going viral on social media, capturing the entire incident of plane crash into the sea.

According to reports, the plane was performing a series of daring air acrobatics, including 360-degree turns, before it plunged into the water just after 8 pm. The Civil Guard confirmed that the accident happened opposite the Soller lighthouse, in waters around 30 metres deep.

Bodies Recovered

Following the tragic incident, a massive search and rescue operation was launched, involving emergency services, Maritime Rescue (SASEMAR), the Navy, the Air Force, and the Civil Guard. The specialist police divers from the elite GEA diving unit were deployed to the scene, scouring the waters in search of the plane's occupants.

The pilot, a 60-year-old former American military combat pilot, lived in Germany and had a holiday home in Majorca. He was believed to be working as a commercial pilot at the time of the incident. His 13-year-old child was reported to be the plane's other passenger, according to local reports.

After an intense search, the bodies of the ex-military pilot and his teenage son were recovered earlier on Sunday. The Civil Guard confirmed that the remains of the plane had been located, but initially, they had no information about the number of people inside.