Tesla Sued After Cybertruck Fire Allegedly Disintegrated Driver Body, Bones Experience Thermal Fracture

A 47-year-old Cybertruck owner in Texas, Michael Sheehan, was burned to death after crashing his newly purchased vehicle into a ditch and becoming trapped inside. The fire was so intense, the lawsuit says, that his bones “experienced thermal fracture” due to temperatures reaching 5,000°F.

Sheehan had bought the Cybertruck from a Tesla showroom on April 25, 2024.

The lawsuit, filed by Sheehan’s widow and parents against the Elon Musk-led EV company, claims that the Cybertruck was defectively designed, preventing Michael from escaping. Despite being conscious after the crash, he was reportedly unable to open the vehicle’s electronic doors, and the external door handles failed.

S. Scott West, the family’s attorney, stated, “He was eight inches shorter in length than he was before he burned. That’s thermal fracture.”

West added, “Every religion has a version of hell, and every version of hell has fire. It is the most excruciating and longest torture of any death.”

“Whether it’s steam or fire or electrical, the nerves are literally exposed to everything. It’s horrific. If you’ve ever been to a hospital burn unit, you’ll hear patients begging the doctors to let them die because the pain is so bad.”

According to West, the family initially tried to settle with Tesla privately, but discussions failed. The lawsuit argues that Tesla prioritised aesthetic design over functional safety, contributing to the fatal outcome.

The case echoes broader concerns about Tesla’s design decisions. Experts have repeatedly warned that electronic doors can fail during emergencies, and manual overrides are often hard to locate. The Cybertruck has already faced eight recalls for serious flaws, including faulty accelerator pedals and unglued body panels.

Another recent tragedy involved a young man in Piedmont, California, who was unable to save his three friends trapped inside a burning Cybertruck.

Tesla also faces multiple lawsuits over its controversial driver-assistance technology, which critics say gives drivers a false sense of security.