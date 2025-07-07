Texas Floods: Dallas Sisters Found Dead With Hands Tied Together

Kerrville: The dead bodies of two sisters have been recovered in Texas floods. Their bodies were found nearly 15 miles away from their last known location, with their hands locked together.

The dead sisters, named Blair and Brooke, ages 13 and 11, are residents of Dallas. The incident has shocked the entire neighbourhood.

The two young sisters found with their hands locked together, were among the catastrophic flooding that struck Kerr County over the Independence Day weekend.

Who were the deceased?

Blair and Brooke were the students at St. Rita Catholic School in Dallas who were staying with their grandparents, Mike and Charlene Harbar, at a cabin in the gated Casa Bonita community in Hunt, Texas, alongside the river. The deceased parents, RJ and Annie Harber were in a separate cabin when the floodwaters struck. As the river roared to life around 3:30 am, Brooke sent a final text to her parents and grandparents: “I love you”.

Although RJ and Annie attempted to navigate the raging waters in the borrowed kayak but were thwarted by the powerful current. They were among the 850 people who were reduced during the disaster, unfortunately, their daughters were declared dead.

According to reports, the bodies of Blair and Brooker were discovered after 12 hours of the catastrophic flooding, approximately 15 miles away in Kerrville, with their hands intertwined.

While talking to an official media outlet, their aunt shared that their hands were ‘locked together.” The girls’ grandparents, Mike and Charlene Herver, are still missing.

Texas Floods

According to the reports, the flooding began in the early hours of July 4, 2025, when torrential rain caused the Guadalupe River to surge within 45 minutes, later transforming the serene waterway into a deadly force. The deluge swept through homes, vehicles and summer camps, including Camp Mystic, where 27 children and staff perished and others remained missing.

In Kerr County alone, 75 deaths have been reported. Rescue efforts are ongoing amid catastrophic floods.