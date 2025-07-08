Texas Floods: Trump To Visit Affected Areas On Friday, Death Toll Crosses 107

Texas is reeling from catastrophic flash floods that struck on July 4, 2025. The death toll has now crossed 107. The disaster, centered in Kerr County, has devastated communities along the Guadalupe River, with the Christian all-girls’ summer camp, Camp Mystic, among the hardest hit.

As rescue teams battle muddy riverbanks and the threat of more rain, hope is fading for finding additional survivors. Questions are mounting about the adequacy of emergency warnings, while the White House defends the response amid criticism over federal budget cuts.

The floods, triggered by torrential downpours before dawn on the Fourth of July, caused the Guadalupe River to surge over 26 feet in less than an hour, overwhelming homes, vehicles, and campgrounds. Kerr County, located northwest of San Antonio, reported at least 84 deaths, including 56 adults and 28 children, according to Sheriff Larry Leitha. Of these, 22 adults and 10 children remain unidentified, adding to the anguish of families awaiting news. The U.S. Geological Survey noted that the river reached a record-breaking crest of 37.52 feet in Hunt, Texas, near Camp Mystic, surpassing a previous high set in 1932.

The scale of the destruction has been described as unprecedented. Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who visited the ravaged Camp Mystic, called the scene “horrendously ravaged in ways unlike I’ve seen in any natural disaster.” Debris, including cars and trees, were swept downstream, and entire neighborhoods were submerged. The holiday weekend, with many camping along the river, likely contributed to the high casualty count, as families and visitors were caught off guard.

Controversy Over Emergency Warnings

The disaster has sparked debate over the effectiveness of emergency notifications. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for Kerr County on Thursday afternoon, followed by a flash flood warning at 1 a.m. and a dire flash flood emergency at 4:03 a.m. on July 4. Despite these alerts, many residents and campers, including those at Camp Mystic, were caught unaware. Counselors at the camp, required to surrender their phones, did not receive mobile alerts, and no unified emergency system, such as flood warning sirens, was in place in Kerr County.

Critics have pointed to budget cuts at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the NWS’s parent agency, as a potential factor in the response. The Trump administration’s reduction of nearly 600 NWS positions earlier in 2025 drew public backlash, though some staff were later rehired.

An Act of God, Says White House

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt defended the NWS’s performance. “That was an act of God,” she said at a Monday briefing. “It’s not the administration’s fault that the flood hit when it did, but there were early and consistent warnings and, again, the National Weather Service did its job.”