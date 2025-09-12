Texas Horror: Indian-Origin Motel Manager Stabbed, Beheaded by Co-Worker in Dallas Over Washing Machine Dispute

United States: In a chilling incident, a 50-year-old Indian-origin man working as a motel manager in Dallas was beheaded on Wednesday after an argument over a washing machine.

The victim, identified as Chandramouli ‘Bob’ Nagamallaiah, was attacked by his co-worker on Wednesday morning at the Downtown Suites Motel on Samuell Boulevard. The killer is identified as 37-year-old Yordanis Cobos-Martinez.

According to the police, the argument began over a washing machine and it escalated quickly. Killer Cobos-Martinez chased Nagamallaiah with a machete, hit him multiple times and ultimately beheaded him in front of the victim’s wife and son.

What Happened Inside the Motel?

Dallas Police Department officers received emergency calls around 9:30 AM. When they arrived, they found Nagamallaiah fatally injured outside a ground-floor motel room, with a trail of blood visible at the scene.

The killer, wearing a blood-soaked T-shirt, was taken into custody shortly after the attack. Authorities later confirmed that the accused disposed of the victim’s head in a trash container.

Who Was Chandramouli Nagamallaiah?

Originally from Karnataka, Nagamallaiah was known as ‘Bob’ among his community in Dallas. According to reports, he was a hardworking manager, a loving father, and a devoted husband who had worked at the Dallas motel for several years.

The Killer Has Criminal History

The co-worker who has been arrested in charges of murder, has a criminal history. Reports suggested that Yordanis Cobos-Martinez is being held on capital murder charges, with an additional immigration hold, raising questions about his residency status.

India Responds