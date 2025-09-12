Updated 12 September 2025 at 07:45 IST
Texas Horror: Indian-Origin Motel Manager Stabbed, Beheaded by Co-Worker in Dallas Over Washing Machine Dispute
The attacker chased Chandramouli with a machete and killed him in front of his wife and son. Police arrested the suspect in a blood-soaked T-shirt and charged him with capital murder.
- World News
- 2 min read
United States: In a chilling incident, a 50-year-old Indian-origin man working as a motel manager in Dallas was beheaded on Wednesday after an argument over a washing machine.
The victim, identified as Chandramouli ‘Bob’ Nagamallaiah, was attacked by his co-worker on Wednesday morning at the Downtown Suites Motel on Samuell Boulevard. The killer is identified as 37-year-old Yordanis Cobos-Martinez.
According to the police, the argument began over a washing machine and it escalated quickly. Killer Cobos-Martinez chased Nagamallaiah with a machete, hit him multiple times and ultimately beheaded him in front of the victim’s wife and son.
What Happened Inside the Motel?
Dallas Police Department officers received emergency calls around 9:30 AM. When they arrived, they found Nagamallaiah fatally injured outside a ground-floor motel room, with a trail of blood visible at the scene.
The killer, wearing a blood-soaked T-shirt, was taken into custody shortly after the attack. Authorities later confirmed that the accused disposed of the victim’s head in a trash container.
Who Was Chandramouli Nagamallaiah?
Originally from Karnataka, Nagamallaiah was known as ‘Bob’ among his community in Dallas. According to reports, he was a hardworking manager, a loving father, and a devoted husband who had worked at the Dallas motel for several years.
The Killer Has Criminal History
The co-worker who has been arrested in charges of murder, has a criminal history. Reports suggested that Yordanis Cobos-Martinez is being held on capital murder charges, with an additional immigration hold, raising questions about his residency status.
India Responds
The Consulate General of India in Houston expressed deep sorrow over the killing. In a statement posted on X, it said, “Consulate General of India, Houston, condoles the tragic death of Mr. Chandra Nagamallaiah, an Indian National, killed brutally at his workplace in Dallas, Tx. We are in touch with the family and offering all possible assistance. The accused is in the custody of Dallas Police. We are following up on the matter closely.”
Published By : Moumita Mukherjee
Published On: 12 September 2025 at 07:45 IST