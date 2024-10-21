Published 12:23 IST, October 21st 2024
Texas Man's Execution Halted in 'Shaken Baby Syndrome' Case, Set to Testify Before Lawmakers
Once Roberson testifies to lawmakers, prosecutors could seek a new execution date at any time, according to Gretchen Sween, one of his attorneys.
- World News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Texas Man's Execution Halted in 'Shaken Baby Syndrome' Case, Set to Testify Before Lawmakers | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
12:23 IST, October 21st 2024