Thailand Confirms Three Deaths From Vessel Attacked in Strait of Hormuz

Bangkok: Thailand’s Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow confirmed on Wednesday that the three missing crew members from the Thai-flagged bulk carrier Mayuree Naree have died following an attack on the vessel in the Strait of Hormuz last month.

The announcement comes after weeks of uncertainty after the ship was struck by projectiles on March 11 while en route from Khalifa Port in the United Arab Emirates to Kandla Port in India. Reports suggest the vessel was hit by two projectiles, widely attributed to Iranian forces, causing explosions at the stern and in the engine room, igniting a fire and leading to severe damage and flooding.

Of the 23 Thai crew members aboard, 20 were safely evacuated in a lifeboat and rescued by Omani authorities before being repatriated to Thailand. The three missing crew, believed to be engineers working in the engine compartment at the time of the strike, could not be immediately located amid the chaos and ongoing fire.

Subsequent search operations, including a second boarding under hazardous conditions, uncovered human remains in the damaged sections of the ship. The vessel’s owner, Precious Shipping, had earlier confirmed the discovery of remains but could not initially verify the number or identities. Thai authorities have now formally notified the families of the deceased.

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The Mayuree Naree later ran aground near Iran’s Qeshm Island after drifting in the strait, further complicating recovery efforts.

This incident occurred amid heightened tensions in the region, with multiple vessels reportedly attacked in the Gulf and Strait of Hormuz as broader conflicts have drawn commercial shipping into the crossfire.