Thailand PM Confirms, 27 Dead In Bangkok Pub Fire; Rescue Underway

Bangkok: At least 27 people have died after a huge blaze tore through a popular bar in Thailand’s capital in the early hours of Monday morning local time. According to reports, the fire broke out at a well-known entertainment venue in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district and immediately filled the building with smoke, leaving the panicked patrons running for exits.

As per a report by the Jerusalem Post citing Thai authorities, many of those who died were attempting to flee through the pub’s bathroom when the flames and smoke cut off other escape routes. The emergency teams were called to the site around midnight and efforts were initiated to contain the inferno.

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul visited the site in the aftermath and confirmed the death toll, while addressing the media personnel. He said that the cause of the fire was still being investigated and that the investigating agencies would examine how such a large loss of life occurred in one of the city’s busiest nightlife areas.

Blaze Breaks Out In Busy Chatuchak Venue

The incident happened at one of Bangkok’s most frequented entertainment spots in Chatuchak, an area known for its markets and late-night venues. Multiple video clips have surfaced on social media, capturing the horrific site of the scene, where people were seen running to save themselves. Several witness footage shared online showed flames raging from the front entrance as people tried to get out.

Advertisement

The local officials stated that the firefighters needed around 35 minutes to bring the fire under control. However, by the time the firefighters contained the blaze, dozens had already been hurt, and 27 people had lost their lives. The Jerusalem Post reported, citing Thai officials, that a number of victims were found near the bathrooms after they tried to escape the blaze that way.

Several others were treated for injuries, though the Thai officials have not released a full count. The bar was crowded at the time, typical for a Monday morning in Bangkok’s nightlife strip.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Visits Scene, Pledges Inquiry

Amidst all the chaos and panic in the area, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul arrived at the scene to meet emergency teams and families. Speaking to reporters at the spot, he confirmed that 27 people had died in the fire and that a number of others had been injured. “The cause of the fire remains under investigation,” Mr Charnvirakul said. He added that the officials would look into building safety, emergency exits and crowd management at the venue.

The Prime Minister did not speculate on the cause of the blaze, but stated that a full report would be made public once investigators had completed their work.

Area Cordoned Off

The police and fire officials have cordoned off the site as forensic teams begin examining the damage. The officials stated that the initial focus will be on the building’s safety measures, including whether exits were adequate and clearly marked, and how quickly alarms were raised.

The local media, citing Thai officials, reported that many victims died while trying to escape through the pub’s bathroom, suggesting congestion and smoke may have blocked main exits. The officials also said that further details would be released as the inquiry progresses. Meanwhile, the Chatuchak bar remains closed and grief counselors have been deployed to assist the families of those killed and injured.