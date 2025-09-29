Thailand’s New PM Promises To Tackle Cambodia Border Conflict And Constitutional Reforms

Bangkok: Thailand’s new Prime Minister told lawmakers on Monday that his government would address the country’s economic woes, find solutions to the ongoing border conflict with Cambodia through diplomatic means, and push for a new and more democratic constitution.

Anutin Charnvirakul faces a self-imposed deadline. He had promised to call elections in four months in exchange for the People’s Party — which holds the most seats in Parliament — supporting his bid to become prime minister. He was elected to Parliament earlier this month.

The party has a progressive platform and has long sought to amend the existing constitution imposed under military rule, stating its intention to make it more democratic. Anutin had promised to call a referendum for an elected constituent assembly to draft a new charter.

He said in his inaugural speech in Parliament on Monday that his government will support the referendum and public participation to uphold the country’s constitutional monarchy. Anutin also promised to tackle corruption and crime and “restore faith and happiness to the Thai people.”

Anutin is constricted in what he can do by the four-month deadline, but also the terms of his deal with the People’s Party, which declared it would act as the opposition in the legislature, potentially voting against Anutin’s initiatives. The Thai government will also seek to relieve household debt and reduce the rising cost of electricity, gasoline, and transport, and move to alleviate fallouts from trade wars and U.S. tariff policy, Anutin said.

He told lawmakers he will push for a referendum on whether Thailand should revoke the existing memorandum of understanding on border issues with Cambodia. The two neighbors engaged in a five-day armed conflict in late July that killed dozens of civilians and soldiers and displaced more than 260,000 people. The countries’ competing territorial claims have not been resolved, and the risk of further fighting remains high despite a cease-fire agreement.