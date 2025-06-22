‘Thank You, Mr. President’: Israel Puts Up Trump Banner in Tel Aviv After US Bombs Iran’s Nuclear Sites | Image: Republic

Tel Aviv: A massive banner with US President Donald Trump’s image and the message “Thank you, Mr. President” appeared on a central highway in Tel Aviv on Sunday, shortly after American airstrikes hit three key nuclear sites in Iran.

The public message came as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Trump for what he called a “very successful” military operation. In a video address shared on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, Netanyahu said Trump’s decision marked a “pivot of history” and claimed it would reshape not just the Middle East but global security dynamics.

“Congratulations, President Trump. Your bold decision to target Iran's nuclear facilities with the awesome and righteous might of the United States will change history,” Netanyahu said in the address, directly linking the US military action to what he called a turning point for regional peace and security.