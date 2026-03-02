'Thanked PM Modi For Standing For Truth': Netanyahu Amid Middle East Conflict

Tel Aviv: Day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the latter thanked him for “standing with Israel” as the war continued to rage on in the Middle East. Netanyahu also mentioned that Indians are admired in Israel.

"I spoke to our great friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and I thanked him for standing with Israel, standing for the truth and for the enormous friendship of the people of India. They are much admired in India. I won't get into the detail of the conversation but I spoke to him," he said while speaking to reporters on Monday as tensions continued to rage in the region.

PM Modi's Phone Call

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialed up Benjamin Netanyahu and spoke about the situation in the region. He also emphasised the need to ensure the safety of civilians in the region.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, “Had a telephone call with PM Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the current regional situation. Conveyed India's concerns over recent developments and emphasised the safety of civilians as a priority. India reiterates the need for an early cessation of hostilities.”

PM Modi also held telephonic conversations with the King of Jordan King Abdullah II, Crown Prince and PM of Saudi Arabia, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the King of Bahrain King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa, and the United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Regional Tensions in Middle East

The United States and Israel launched a joint military operation in Iran and killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who had ruled Iran for over three decades.

According to Iranian media reports, Khamenei was killed during coordinated U.S.-Israeli aerial strikes targeting key military and government installations in Tehran and other strategic locations. The strikes reportedly hit the Supreme Leader's office complex, known as Beit-e Rahbari, where he was said to have been present at the time.