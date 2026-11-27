Washington DC, US: Power restoration efforts are underway across the northeastern US after a massive Thanksgiving storm knocked out electricity for nearly one million utility customers, flooded coastal communities and disrupted air and road travel, with Pennsylvania and New Jersey continuing to report significant outages.

According to CNN, the storm, which stretched from Missouri to Massachusetts, brought powerful winds, heavy rainfall and snowfall across several regions, bringing down trees and power lines, flooding coastal areas and forcing the closure of some bridges and roadways.

Although electricity restoration has gathered pace, several communities remain without power. According to CNN, citing outage-tracking website PowerOutage.us, nearly 736,000 customers were still without electricity as of 3:30 am ET on Friday, down from close to one million on Thursday night.

Pennsylvania and New Jersey remained among the worst-affected states, with around 278,000 customers combined still experiencing power outages, CNN reported.

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In Pennsylvania, approximately 146,000 customers were without electricity on Friday morning, with outages concentrated in the eastern part of the state.

In New Jersey, Monmouth County along the Jersey Shore reported outages affecting around 18 per cent of electricity customers, while neighbouring Ocean County had more than 30,000 customers without power.

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Other areas along the eastern coast also continued to face electricity disruptions. Gloucester County in Virginia, located around 50 miles east of Richmond in the Hampton Roads area, reported outages affecting nearly a quarter of its power customers.

Meanwhile, around 30,000 customers in the Maryland suburbs of Washington, DC, were also affected.

The storm also triggered significant coastal flooding across Virginia, Maryland and parts of the northeastern United States, with water levels reaching record highs along sections of the Mid-Atlantic coast.

In Virginia, severe weather and moderate-to-major tidal flooding affected areas around the Potomac River and Chesapeake Bay.

Downed trees, malfunctioning traffic signals and widespread flooding disrupted daily life, with residents in Old Town Alexandria forced to wade through high water.

In Norfolk, waist-high floodwaters inundated city streets, prompting at least 39 rescue operations. No injuries were reported, according to CNN.

Meanwhile, a coastal flood warning in Washington, DC, was extended until noon on Friday.

Maryland also witnessed significant storm damage, with trees falling onto houses and vehicles. Emergency responders were involved in rescuing motorists and evacuating residents from affected areas.

In New Jersey, floodwaters in Atlantic City began receding after major flooding on Thursday. CNN reported that some areas of South Jersey experienced flooding worse than during Hurricane Sandy in 2012.

New York City also recorded exceptionally heavy rainfall, with Central Park receiving 1.82 inches of rain, making it the wettest Thanksgiving on record.

The adverse weather conditions also affected air travel across the country, with airlines struggling to manage operations amid the storm.

According to CNN, citing flight-tracking website FlightAware, more than 2,500 flights were delayed and over 450 were cancelled across the US on Thanksgiving Day.

The disruption continued into Friday morning, with nearly 300 flights delayed and around 80 cancelled, CNN reported.

The storm also affected major public events, with the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade postponed until Saturday following heavy rainfall and adverse weather conditions in New York City. The postponement marked the first time in the parade's history that the event had been delayed.

Snowfall was also reported across parts of the Midwest before the storm system shifted south, while coastal flooding and strong winds continued to affect communities along the eastern seaboard.