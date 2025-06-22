'The Axis of Terror vs. Hope': Israel’s President Herzog Strongly Backs US Strikes on Iran’s Nuclear Sites

In a powerful response to the United States' surprise military action against Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, Israeli President Isaac Herzog praised the strikes as a “triumph” for liberty and global security. His comments follow the announcement by US President Donald Trump confirming targeted attacks on three of Iran’s critical nuclear sites.



“In the pages of human history, this is a moment when the principles of liberty, responsibility, and security have triumphed,” Herzog posted on social media platform X. “A decisive moment between the axis of terror and evil and the axis of hope… Thank you, @POTUS @realDonaldTrump. Thank you, United States of America."



He added, “This brave step serves the security and safety of the entire free world. I hope it will lead to a better future for the Middle East — and help advance the urgent release of our hostages held in captivity in Gaza.”





Trump Confirms “Very Successful” Strikes on Nuclear Sites

US President Donald Trump confirmed via Truth Social that American B-2 stealth bombers carried out coordinated strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities located in Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan.



“We have completed our very successful attack on the three nuclear sites in Iran… All planes are now safely on their way home,” Trump wrote. “This military operation is a historic moment for the United States, Israel, and the world. Iran must now agree to end this war.”



The operation utilized B-2 bombers carrying GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrators—precision bunker-busting weapons essential for hitting fortified, underground targets like Fordow, which is deeply embedded in mountainous terrain.

