'The Axis of Terror vs. Hope': Israel’s President Herzog Strongly Backs US Strikes on Iran’s Nuclear Sites

Updated 22 June 2025 at 09:45 IST
In a powerful response to the United States' surprise military action against Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, Israeli President Isaac Herzog praised the strikes as a “triumph” for liberty and global security. His comments follow the announcement by US President Donald Trump confirming targeted attacks on three of Iran’s critical nuclear sites.
“In the pages of human history, this is a moment when the principles of liberty, responsibility, and security have triumphed,” Herzog posted on social media platform X. “A decisive moment between the axis of terror and evil and the axis of hope… Thank you, @POTUS @realDonaldTrump. Thank you, United States of America."
He added, “This brave step serves the security and safety of the entire free world. I hope it will lead to a better future for the Middle East — and help advance the urgent release of our hostages held in captivity in Gaza.”
Trump Confirms “Very Successful” Strikes on Nuclear Sites
US President Donald Trump confirmed via Truth Social that American B-2 stealth bombers carried out coordinated strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities located in Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan.
“We have completed our very successful attack on the three nuclear sites in Iran… All planes are now safely on their way home,” Trump wrote. “This military operation is a historic moment for the United States, Israel, and the world. Iran must now agree to end this war.”
The operation utilized B-2 bombers carrying GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrators—precision bunker-busting weapons essential for hitting fortified, underground targets like Fordow, which is deeply embedded in mountainous terrain.
Netanyahu Calls It a ‘Pivot of History’
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also released a video statement praising Trump’s decision.
“Congratulations, President Trump. Your bold decision to target Iran's nuclear facilities with the awesome and righteous might of the United States will change history,” Netanyahu said on X. “This is a pivot of history that will reshape the Middle East and beyond.”
He concluded the address with: “God bless America. God bless Israel. And may God bless our unshakable alliance, our unbreakable faith.”
Published 22 June 2025 at 09:38 IST