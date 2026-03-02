The End of Neutrality: 6 Gulf States Unite with West Against Tehran, Issues Joint Statement

The United States and 6 Arab nations, including Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and UAE, have issued a joint statement against Iran for rampant missile and drone attacks across West Asia. The attacks were launched in the wake of US-Israeli strikes that killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Describing the attacks as ‘unjustified’, the statement accused Iran of violating ‘the sovereignty of multiple states’ and threatening ‘regional stability’ along with endangering civilians and key infrastructure. The statement also read, “We stand united in defense of our citizens, sovereignty, and territory, and reaffirm our right to self-defense in the face of these attacks. We remain committed to regional security and commend the effective air and missile defense cooperation that has prevented far greater loss of life and destruction.”

The joint statement marks a rare moment of unified defiance from a coalition of Western powers and key Arab states. The inclusion of Kuwait and Qatar is especially significant given historically, both the nations have maintained a delicate backchannel with Iran. The development suggests that the scale of the Iranian missile barrages has made a "neutral" stance no longer tenable for the Gulf states.

Iran’s Defiant Posture

While Tehran has not issued any official response to the joint statement, it has made its stand clear by continuing a barrage of attacks against the Arab nations escalating the tensions and solidifying the possibility of it being a prolonged conflict.