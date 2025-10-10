The Irony: Trump Once Defended Venezuela’s María Machado Before She Beat Him to the Nobel Peace Prize

Venezuela's opposition leader and democracy activist Maria Corina Machado was awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, resulting in a snub to US President Donald Trump, who has been lobbying for himself to receive the prestigious award.

The Nobel Committee announced on Friday that Machado was selected for her peaceful efforts to promote democracy and human rights in Venezuela.

However, Machado's win has caused frustration in the United States, especially in the White House, which has already expressed discontent with the Nobel Committee.

The Irony: Trump Once Praised Machado

The result is especially ironic because earlier this year, Trump publicly defended Machado during a crisis in Venezuela, calling her a "democracy activist."

In January, when Machado was detained by Venezuelan authorities during a protest in Caracas, Trump spoke out in her support.

Just days before his presidential inauguration, Trump wrote on Truth Social, "Venezuelan democracy activist María Corina Machado and President-elect González are peacefully expressing the will of the Venezuelan people... These freedom fighters should not be harmed and MUST stay SAFE and ALIVE!”

At the time, the US and Venezuelan opposition leaders claimed that President Nicolás Maduro had stolen the 2024 election and that Edmundo González, supported by Machado, was the real winner.

Machado was later released from detention. Her party, Vente Venezuela, said she was “violently intercepted” while leaving a public event. Reports also said security forces fired at motorcycles in her convoy.

Machado Thanks Trump After Winning Nobel Peace Prize

Hours after Machado won the Nobel Peace Prize, she took to X to thank the people of Venezuela and also dedicates her peace prize to President Trump for his decisive support to her.

"This recognition of the struggle of all Venezuelans is a boost to conclude our task to conquer freedom. We count on President Trump, the people of the United States, and all democratic nations as our allies," she said.

She added, "I dedicate this prize to the suffering people of Venezuela and to President Trump for his decisive support of our cause."

Speaking with the Norwegian Nobel Institute, Machado said she was honored and humbled by the award.

"This is not about me. This is about the people of Venezuela who have suffered and resisted peacefully. I believe we are close to freedom."

Machado is the first Venezuelan and the 20th woman to receive the Nobel Peace Prize.

White House Criticizes the Decision

In Washington, the White House expressed disappointment with the decision.

Although officials acknowledged Machado’s work, they questioned the timing and fairness of the Nobel Committee’s process.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, "While we recognize María Corina Machado’s significant contributions to human rights, we do question the process and timing of the Nobel Committee’s decision.

President Trump’s role in promoting peace from the Middle East to Latin America speaks for itself."