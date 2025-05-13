Military Action Entirely In Conventional Domain: MEA on Donald Trump's Speculation of India-Pakistan Nuclear War

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has responded to U.S. President Donald Trump's recent remarks regarding a potential "nuclear war" between India and Pakistan amid escalating tensions between the two nuclear nations following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and India's nerve breaking retaliation under Operation Sindoor.

At a press conference held on Tuesday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal clarified, “The military action was entirely in the conventional domain. There were some reports that Pakistan’s National Command Authority would meet on May 10, but this was later denied by them. Pakistan's Foreign Minister has himself denied the nuclear angle on record.”

He reiterated India's stance of not giving in to any “nuclear blackmail”.

“As you know, India has a firm stance that it will not give in to nuclear blackmail or allow cross-border terrorism to be conducted invoking it. In conversations with various countries, we have also cautioned that their subscribing to such scenarios could hurt them in their own region,” said Jaiswal.

MEA statement after Donald Trump's remark on India-Pakistan tension

US President Donald Trump on Monday took credit for India-Pakistan ceasefire saying his administration helped to broker it. The US President claimed he told both India and Pakistan that there will be no trade with them if they don't stop it.

Addressing a presser, Donald Trump said, “...On Saturday, my administration helped broker an immediate ceasefire, I think a permanent one between India and Pakistan, the countries having a lot of nuclear weapons...”

“I said (to the Indian and Pakistani sides), let’s stop it. If you stop it, we’re doing trade. If you don’t stop it, we’re not going to do any trade,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

“I think it could have been a very bad nuclear war. Millions of people could have been killed, so I’m very proud of that,” Trump added.

After India and Pakistan had signed the ceasefire agreement, Trump said was proud of both countries and promised to engage in more trade with them.