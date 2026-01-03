Terrifying Video Captures Moment Deadly Earthquake Hits Mexico, Leaving 2 Dead

New Delhi: The massive 6.5 magnitude earthquake which struck Mexico on Friday took the south American country by surprise. People were seen rushing out of their apartments in panic and some buildings close to the epicenter, developing structural damage and cracks in walls.

In one of the videos, concrete was seen gushing out of the entire building as the whole structure shook amid the tremors.

Reports indicate that at least two died in the natural calamity. Tremors were felt across a wide area, from coastal regions to the densely populated Mexico City.