'Next Time You Make Statements...': Trump Furious At Canada PM Mark Carney Over Viral Davos Speech

Davos: US President Donald Trump took a swipe at Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney while speaking at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos. His remarks came after Carney, while speaking at the WEF, warned of a possible “rupture” in the liberal international order.

At the Davos event, Trump claimed Canada benefits heavily from its relationship with the United States and should be more appreciative. He said he had seen Carney a day earlier and felt the Canadian leader did not appear grateful, adding that Ottawa receives several “freebies” from Washington. “Canada gets a lot of freebies from us, by the way. They should be grateful also, but they're not. I watched your prime minister yesterday. He wasn't so grateful. They should be grateful to us, Canada," Trump said, adding, “Canada lives because of the United States. Remember that, Mark, the next time you make your statements.”