The USS Abraham Lincoln Docks Near Thai Beach City of Pattaya After Its Middle East Deployment

Laem Chabang: U.S. Navy aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln steamed into Thailand's Laem Chabang on Wednesday after 286 days at sea, ‌including a lengthy deployment in the Middle East, amid reports of mental health concerns and deteriorating conditions on board.

The Lincoln, with roughly 5,000 sailors and Marines, was involved in the U.S. naval blockade and combat operations in the war with Iran. It set a modern-day record for consecutive days at sea, according to Democratic lawmakers.

Accompanied by other U.S. naval vessels, the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier's stop in ​Thailand — the United States' only treaty partner in mainland Southeast Asia — will be for rest and recuperation and will last five days, according to Thai ​officials.

The Lincoln was deployed in November last year. Typically naval deployments are for between six and nine months, but those can ⁠be extended during times of conflict.

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'Truly Historic' Accomplishments

"Our arrival in Laem Chabang provides a well-deserved opportunity for our Sailors and Marines to rest and recharge," the ​commander of Carrier Strike Group 3, Rear Admiral Robert E. Loughran, said in a statement.

"What this strike group has accomplished is truly historic. I could not be prouder ​of the exceptional professionalism and expertise demonstrated by every member of this team during our operations."

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Thailand became a U.S. treaty ally in 1954, before being designated a major non-NATO ally in 2003. Both countries' militaries maintain strong relations and hold annual joint exercises.

Bangkok has made clear the visit is not connected to the conflict in the Middle East and the port call is for ​rest and recuperation and logistics, in line with treaty commitments.

The Lincoln, its broad flight deck packed with helicopters and warplanes, including the latest F-35 fighter jets, ​arrived in Laem Chabang early on Wednesday.

The guided-missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. docked in Sri Racha, about 10 km (6.2 miles) away. Both vessels were streaked with rust and showed ‌mottled paint ⁠along the waterlines.

The crew remained on board as of early afternoon. The arrival of thousands of military personnel has raised hopes of an economic boost for the nearby resort city of Pattaya, which also has a long-standing reputation as a sex tourism destination.

A fleet of around 40 buses will ferry the military personnel between Pattaya and the port at Laem Chabang where the vessels will dock, Pattaya Mayor Poramase Ngampiches said. Pattaya sits on the Gulf of Thailand, about 150 km southeast of Bangkok.

"There are ​certain places and activities that the personnel ​are prohibited from participating in, such ⁠as all kinds of water sports, jet skiing, bungee jumping, wrestling, and boxing," he told Reuters.

'Drinks, Having Fun, and Letting Loose'

Police will deploy additional patrols around Pattaya's main beachfront and nightlife district, following raids over the weekend that led to 40 ​to 50 people being detained for suspected prostitution, officials said.

Although illegal in Thailand, the sex industry operates openly in ​tourism hubs, including in ⁠Bangkok, Phuket and Pattaya, despite occasional crackdowns.

On the eve of the Lincoln's arrival, Pattaya street vendors near the city's infamous "Walking Street" nightlife zone were excited by the prospect of a boost in sales.

"It's been so quiet these days," said clothes seller Kadsalin Ketpa, 43, who stocked up on basketball vests and elephant-patterned trousers ahead of the port visit.

"I ⁠hope with ​their arrival they would drive my sales up. I've prepared some products for them, I don't ​know if they will like them."

Food seller Saroch, 45, said port visits by the U.S. military were good for business and always something to look forward to.