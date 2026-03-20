'Their Leaders Are All Gone': Trump Boasts Of US Operation In Iran, Says No One Wants To Lead Tehran Anymore

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump on Friday boasted that the United States is doing “extremely well” in Iran, adding that everything is now “gone” in the Middle Eastern state, which no one wants to lead anymore.

Speaking the the Commander-in-Chief Trophy presentation at the White House, Trump said that US wants to talk Iran but it's having a “hard time” because there is nobody left in Tehran to facilitate communication.

“We’re having a hard time. We want to talk to them, and there’s nobody to talk to. We have nobody to talk to. And you know what, we like it that way," Trump said, adding, "Their navy’s gone. Their air force is gone. Their anti-aircraft is all gone. It’s all gone. Their radar is all gone. Their leaders are all gone…Now nobody wants to be a leader over there anymore.”

Boasting about US military operations in Iran, Trump said, “They had a navy two weeks ago. They have no navy anymore. It’s all at the bottom of the sea…58 ships knocked down in two days.”