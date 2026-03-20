Why Was IRGC Spokesman Naini Killed? Did He Warn Enemy Of Incoming 'Missile Surprises' Hours Before Being Hit? | Image: X

Tehran: In a dramatic escalation in the ongoing war in the Middle East, Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) spokesperson Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naini was killed in US-Israeli airstrikes. In an ironic twist of fate, his death came just hours after he issued a stark warning to the enemy about incoming “missile surprises”. Notably, the Iranian officer was attacked at dawn on the last day of the holy month of Ramadan.

Naini's Final Public Statement

In his final public statement given just hours before his death, Naini had praised Iran's missile programme, claiming that missile production were continuing even amid the ongoing war.

“Our missile industry deserves a perfect score... and there is no concern in this regard, because even under wartime conditions we continue missile production,” he said.

Further, he warned the enemy of “surprises” amid the escalating conflict. He said, “The missile industry has reached its highest levels. There are surprises coming for the enemy, and as the battles progress, they will become more complex and intense."

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Naini also dismissed US President Donald Trump's claims that Iranian Navy had been destroyed and dared America to deploy ships into the Persian Gulf. In a statement, he said, “Didn't Trump say that Iran's navy has been destroyed? If so, let him send his ships into the Persian Gulf if he dares.”

IRGC Condemns ‘Cowardly’ Attack

The IRGC condemned the “martyrdom of the devoted fighter” in the “criminal, cowardly terrorist attack by the American-Zionist enemy”. The IRGC added, "The sincere services of this brave and tireless commander over more than four decades in safeguarding the Islamic Revolution- especially in documenting and narrating the Sacred Defense during the eight-year imposed war, and his role as spokesperson of the IRGC over the past two years and during Operations True Promise 2, 3, and 4- have left a distinguished and lasting image of him in the history of jihad and sacrifice.

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His transformative ideas and effective models in the domain of ‘soft war’ will serve as guidance for the Guardians of the Revolution and officers of cognitive warfare against the arrogant powers.

We send our salutations to the pure soul of that brave, courageous, and sincere commander, and while honoring his unceasing valor and that of his martyred brother, we pledge to continue their firm and hopeful path in confronting terrorist criminals - especially in the fields of soft and cognitive warfare - and we will never allow the powerful voice of the people-based IRGC to be silenced in the hearts of the believers nor permit any shortcoming in the soft and spiritual power of the IRGC."

“And He is the Supreme over His servants, the All-Wise, the All-Aware."

IDF's Statement

Announcing the “elimination” of Naini, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that the Iranian officer served in several propaganda and public relations roles. It called him “IRGC's main propagandist” for the past 2 years, adding that he disseminated the regime's terrorist propaganda to its proxies across the Middle East in order to influence and advance terror attacks against Israel.