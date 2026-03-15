'These Are Fake News': Benjamin Netanyahu's Office Dismisses Rumours Of His Death, Says Israeli PM Is Fine

New Delhi: Amid rumours spiralling that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is dead, his office on Saturday dismissed viral social media claims suggesting he had been assassinated during the escalating conflict involving Israel, the US, and Iran.

The Prime Minister’s Office dismissed the circulating rumors in a statement to Turkey’s Anadolu Agency, stating plainly that the reports are false and the Prime Minister is fine.

“These are fake news; the Prime Minister is fine,” the office said.

Why the rumours were rife?

The death rumors gained momentum after Netanyahu posted a video to his X account on Friday.

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In the clip, he was seen addressing a press conference regarding the intensifying conflict between Israel, the U.S., and Iran, but some viewers questioned the video's authenticity.

Six-fingers on PM's hand?

The footage quickly became a focal point for netizens who alleged they spotted six fingers on the Prime Minister’s right hand.

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Roughly 35 seconds into the footage, a skin-colored anomaly near the Prime Minister's pinky finger caught the attention of viewers as many labelled the growth a "classic AI finger glitch," citing it as a telltale sign of an artificially generated deepfake.

Where's Bibi?

The speculation also intensified when American conservative commentator Candace Owens took to X to voice her concerns.

Using Netanyahu’s nickname, she asked, “Where’s Bibi?” while questioning why his office was allegedly posting and retracting AI-generated content and noting reports of "mass panic" within the White House.

What netizens noticed?

Further doubts were raised when social media users pointed out perceived inconsistencies in the video’s setting.

They argued that the swaying of the curtains contrasted unnaturally with the static flags behind the Prime Minister, fueling theories that the entire scene was computer-generated.

One user wrote that the curtain “moves in the exact same pattern throughout the entire video, almost like it’s looping,” arguing that it indicated artificial generation.

However, other observers pushed back on these theories, pointing out that modern official broadcasts frequently utilize digital or virtual backgrounds.

They argued that these common production techniques, rather than AI manipulation, could easily explain the perceived visual discrepancies in the video.

Escalating middle east war- Day 16

As the middle east tensions enters its 16th day, the fog of war continues to fuel a volatile mix of battlefield escalation and digital misinformation.

While the region grapples with the fallout of unprecedented strikes and shifting frontlines, the retaliation seems to have no end.

Throttled the Strait of Hormuz

In a major escalation of the regional war, Iran has effectively throttled the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most vital maritime energy corridors.

This narrow waterway typically facilitates the passage of approximately 20 million barrels of oil per day and roughly 20% of the global liquefied natural gas (LNG) trade.