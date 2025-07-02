“They Attacked Noor Khan Base…”: Pakistan Defence Minister Admits Indian Strikes on Airbases

New Delhi: In an unguarded moment during an interview, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif inadvertently confirmed that the Indian Armed Forces carried out strikes on at least three Pakistani airbases during the Operation Sindoor.

Speaking to a journalist, the minister listed the Nur Khan Airbase near Rawalpindi, Rahim Yar Khan Airbase in southern Punjab, and Bholari Airbase near Jamshoro in Sindh as the sites that were attacked by India around 2:30 pm.

“This is escalation to escalation. They attacked Noor Khan base, Rehengar Khan, and a base in Sindh near Jamshoro. We did not suffer any losses,” the minister said.

He continued, “Someone said that Rahim Yar Khan flattened the runway. The runway is already flat. There is no need to flatten it.”

While the Defence Minister claimed “minor losses” and tried to dismiss the damage with humour, the remarks effectively confirmed that Indian strikes had targeted critical Pakistani airbases during the heightened tensions between the two countries.

The Pakistan Defence Minister concluded by saying that the situation was “over by afternoon.”

India’s strikes were reportedly part of calibrated measures following Pakistan’s escalatory drone and missile attacks, aligning with India’s declared policy of “equal intensity in the same domain” while ensuring a restrained but firm response to provocations.

The Pahalgam Attack and Operation Sindoor

On 22 April 2025, Pakistan-based terror group “The Resistance Front” (TRF), an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba, attacked Pahalgam in India, killing 26 innocent tourists after segregating them by religion. Following Pakistan’s refusal to curb these terror outfits, India launched Operation Sindoor on 7–8 May, conducting non-escalatory, precise strikes on nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir without targeting military installations.

Pakistan retaliated with drone and missile strikes on Indian military sites, which were intercepted by India’s air defence systems. In response, India neutralised Pakistani air defence systems directly involved in the aggression, upholding deterrence while maintaining strategic restraint to prevent broader escalation.