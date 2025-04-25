‘They Must Be Eliminated’: UK MP Bob Blackman Stands Firmly with India After Pahalgam Massacre

In a strong show of solidarity with India, Padma Shri awardee and UK Conservative MP from Harrow East, Bob Blackman, has expressed unwavering support for India's right to take decisive action, including military options, in response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 people.

Speaking at a solemn tribute event organized by the High Commission of India at India House in London, Blackman condemned the brutal attack and called on all political parties in the UK to stand firmly behind India.

“Whatever direction that India chooses to take, including military action if necessary, to eliminate those terrorist bases that exist on the opposite side of the Line of Control, must be supported,” he stated, earning strong applause from the attendees.

Paying homage to the victims, Blackman shared his deep sorrow, “We come to share the grief. When terror strikes, it strikes at the heart of humanity. This act demonstrates hatred towards people because of their religion and this cannot be tolerated.”

Blackman revealed that he has raised the matter in the UK House of Commons, requesting a formal statement from the British Government expressing support for India and condemning the attack.

“I asked for a statement from the Government to make sure we not only express our grief and support for India, but also for the actions India may need to take following this terrorist attack,” he said.

The MP, a long-standing friend of India and vocal advocate for peace in the region, warned of the potential for escalating tensions but stood firm on his stance:

“The sad reality is that we could see a rapid escalation. But we cannot allow terrorists to commit such acts. I fully support whatever India does to pursue the terrorists and those who backed them. If they cannot be brought to justice, they must be eliminated.”

Reflecting on his past visit to Kashmir, Blackman added,“Nine years ago, I had the opportunity to visit Kashmir. I remember the beauty of the region. This makes the pain of these attacks even harder to accept.”

He concluded by offering his heartfelt condolences to the victims, their families, and the global Hindu community:

“We are so sorry. Our thoughts are with the families. We stand with India.”