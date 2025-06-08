'They Said They Are Going to Kill PM Modi's Politics at G7,' Says Canadian Journalist Physically Assaulted by Pro-Khalistan Activists

Canadian investigative journalist Mocha Bezirgan, who alleged that he was physically assaulted by pro-Khalistan activists in Vancouver on Sunday, claimed that Khalistani supporters are planning to "kill" Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "politics" at the G7 meeting scheduled to be held in Alberta from June 15–17.

This comes amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi confirming his attendance at the G7 summit after receiving an invitation from Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

‘They Will Kill PM Modi’s Politics At G7’

In an interview with news agency ANI, Bezirgan spoke about Khalistani extremism, saying, "This is a movement headed by Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). They are the ones organising it, and most of the time, it's the same people attending these protests, whether it be in Ontario, British Columbia, US, UK, New Zealand. They mobilise people to come from local Gurudwaras to create a little bit of crowd, but there are bigger political organizations like the World Sikh Organization which is based in Canada and they are they have a troubled history and they do the political cover in Canada. Because of the tensions between Canada and India, it's a very highly political subject, but I feel like we are disregarding what's happening underground."

He continued, "What these people are saying, how they are exercising their free speech while they are celebrating the assassins of Indira Gandhi and saying that they are going to ambush and kill Indian Prime Minister Modi's politics at the G7. I asked them are you going to kill his politics the same way you killed Indira Gandhi's politics? Because they refer to the assassins as their forefathers. They say we are the descendants of the killers of Indira Gandhi, and they are glorifying these acts of violence."

Journalist Shares Ordeal of Being Attacked By Pro-Khalistani Activists

Earlier in the day, Bezirgan alleged that he was attacked by "multiple Khalistanis" while reporting on one of their events.

Describing the incident, he said, "It just happened two hours ago and I am still shaking. I was surrounded by multiple Khalistanis who acted like thugs. They threatened me, got physical with me, and grabbed my phone out of my hand. This was done by an individual who has been harassing me online for a long time, using dehumanizing language against me... I was just there reporting on the event."

However, he emphasized that these intimidation attempts will not compromise his journalistic integrity.

"These intimidation tactics won’t stop me or influence my editorial independence," he stated.