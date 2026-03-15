Updated 15 March 2026 at 20:35 IST
'They Say I'm What?' Netanyahu Visits Cafe Amid Rumours Of His Death, Shows He Has 5 Fingers
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dispelled rumours of his death by sharing a video of him visiting a cafe on Sunday.
- World News
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'They Say I'm What?' Netanyahu Visits Cafe Amid Rumours Of His Death, Shows He Has 5 Fingers | Image: X
Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dispelled rumours of his death by sharing a video of him visiting a cafe on Sunday.
Published By : Nidhi Sinha
Published On: 15 March 2026 at 20:27 IST