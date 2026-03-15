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  • 'They Say I'm What?' Netanyahu Visits Cafe Amid Rumours Of His Death, Shows He Has 5 Fingers

Updated 15 March 2026 at 20:35 IST

'They Say I'm What?' Netanyahu Visits Cafe Amid Rumours Of His Death, Shows He Has 5 Fingers

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dispelled rumours of his death by sharing a video of him visiting a cafe on Sunday.

Nidhi Sinha
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'They Say I'm What?' Netanyahu Visits Cafe Amid Rumours Of His Death, Shows He Has 5 Fingers
'They Say I'm What?' Netanyahu Visits Cafe Amid Rumours Of His Death, Shows He Has 5 Fingers | Image: X

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dispelled rumours of his death by sharing a video of him visiting a cafe on Sunday.

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Published By : Nidhi Sinha

Published On: 15 March 2026 at 20:27 IST