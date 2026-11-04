‘They’ll Send Over Things That Are Insane And I’ll Veto Them’: Trump Waves Veto Threat As Democrats Seize Control Of Congress

Washington DC: With Democrats set to take control of both chambers of Congress following the 2026 US midterm elections, President Donald Trump has signalled that he is prepared for a political confrontation, reminding the opposition that he still holds the presidential veto power.

Trump took to social media to share an image of a red MAGA cap bearing the word 'Veto', before telling Fox News that he would use his constitutional powers to block legislation he disagrees with. His remarks come as the Republican Party faces a major electoral setback, with Democrats gaining control of the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Speaking about the prospect of dealing with a divided government, Trump said, "It's been done before, as you know, numerous times. It's the power of veto — it's one of the stronger powers that a President has. They'll send over things that are insane and I'll veto them."

The President's message signals that despite losing ground in Congress, he intends to remain combative and use the powers of his office to challenge the Democratic agenda.

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Trump Turns To Veto Power As Democrats Prepare To Challenge His Agenda

The Democratic victories are expected to significantly change the balance of power in Washington, giving the opposition greater authority to scrutinise the Trump administration and challenge its policies.

Earlier, US networks reported that Democrats had capitalised on Trump's low popularity to secure major gains in the midterms. The results give the party an opportunity to increase pressure on the President during the final two years of his term.

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Trump, however, has shown little indication of retreating from the political battle. Reflecting on the election results, he suggested that he would take on the role of a political commentator and assess the performances of candidates from both parties.

"I’m going to become a Political Pundit, both good and bad, on the reasons these Candidates won and lost! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

At the same time, Trump told The New York Times that he was willing to accept the election results and work with the Democratic leadership despite the change in congressional control.

“I am absolutely willing to accept those results...We’ll work with the Democrats, and we’ll, you know, look forward to working with them. We’ll probably work something out,” he said in an interview with The New York Times.

From 'Landslide' Claim To Electoral Defeat: Trump Faces Voter Backlash

The President's latest remarks come after he attempted to distance himself from the Republican losses, arguing that his presence on the ballot would have changed the outcome.

During the campaign, Trump had urged voters to treat the midterms as though he himself were contesting the election. However, after Democrats made significant gains, he pointed to his absence from the ballot as a reason for the Republican setback.

"I wasn’t on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP," he posted on Truth Social.

According to Fox News, four voter groups — young people, independent voters, rural voters and Hispanic voters — shifted away from Republicans in significant numbers. Their concerns reportedly included the Iran war and Trump's tariff policies.

The Democratic gains extended into traditionally Republican territory. The party secured Senate victories in South Carolina and Texas, with Texas electing a Democrat to the Senate for the first time since 1994. Democrats also broke nearly a century of Republican dominance in Kansas by winning its Senate seat.

CNN reported that inflation, Trump's tariffs, the Iran war, concerns about his conduct and allegations of self-enrichment were among the issues that appeared to influence voters.

What Democratic Control Of Both Chambers Means For Trump

The shift in congressional power could create significant hurdles for the President's remaining legislative agenda.

With control of the House, Democrats will have greater authority to launch committee investigations, conduct hearings and issue subpoenas involving the administration.

Control of the Senate could also allow Democrats to challenge or block Trump's judicial nominees and Cabinet appointments, while launching investigations and putting obstacles in the way of his legislative priorities.

While the President retains the power to veto legislation passed by Congress, the Democratic takeover means he will face a more assertive opposition on Capitol Hill.