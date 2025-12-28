Think US Deported Maximum Indians These 5 Years? Check Again

New Delhi: As 2025 draws to a close, a look back at the disturbing visuals of Indian citizens in chains being led to a US aircraft in the beginning of the year, may revive a deep sense of anger and humiliation across India. The mass deportation was carried out under the Trump administration as part of its harsh crackdown on illegal immigration.

However, it may come as a surprise to many that the US is not the country which has deported most Indians in the last five years. According to latest data from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) tabled in the Rajya Sabha on December 18, 2025, this Gulf nation has deported significantly more Indian nationals than the US during 2021–2025.

In a written reply to a question in the Upper House, Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, said that many foreign governments do not routinely share detention data. However, deportation figures issued through Emergency Certificates provide an indicator of actions taken against Indian nationals abroad.

Deportations From Saudi Arabia

Data from the Indian Mission in Riyadh points out that Saudi Arabia deported 8,887 Indians in 2021, 10,277 in 2022, 11,486 in 2023, 9,206 in 2024 and so far 7,019 in 2025.

According to officials, the high number of deportations from Saudi Arabia highlights the nation's strict enforcement of residency (Iqama) rules, labour reforms, and crackdowns on visa overstays.

"The Gulf region, especially Saudi Arabia, continues to see large-scale deportations due to overstaying visas, working without permits, or violating residency norms," a senior official familiar with the data was quoted as saying in a news report.

Deportations From US

On the other hand, surprisingly, deportations of Indian nationals from the US remain are substantially lower.

According to MEA data from Indian Missions in the US, 805 Indians were deported from Washington DC in 2021, 862 in 2022, 617 in 2023, 1,368 in 2024 and 3,414 in 2025. Deportation numbers were mostly in double digits or at times in hundreds in other US Missions like in San Francisco, New York, Atlanta, Houston and Chicago, far below Saudi Arabia.

According to officials, the deportations from US have mostly been due to visa overstays. Most of the Indian nationals in US possess valid travel documents and hence it reduces the need for Emergency Certificates.

What's Behind High Deportations From Saudi Arabi

According to the MEA, some of the reasons behind the high deportation figures from Saudi Arabia include visa overstay, not having valid work permits, absconding from employers, violating local labour laws, periodic mass enforcement drives, as well as government response and safeguards.

The MEA asserted that it accords "utmost priority to the safety, security and well-being of Indian nationals abroad". It emphasised that Indian Missions continue to actively engage with foreign governments to ensure due process and timely repatriation.

Steps Taken To Curb Illegal Immigration By India

The Indian authorities have taken several steps to check illegal migration and visa frauds:

Advisories against fake job rackets

e-Migrate portal strengthened

247 Mission helplines activated

Setting up of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C)

Shares intelligence with state governments on illegal agents