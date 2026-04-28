This $500 mn Russian Superyacht Just Crossed Strait Of Hormuz. Check What's Inside

New Delhi: As Iran continues to maintain its control over the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's busiest energy corridors, nations are closely watching which vessels are allowed to transit the crucial chokehold. Amid this tension, a Russian billionaire's superyacht, Nord, sailed through Hormuz, underlining the close ties between Iran and Russia.

The superyacht is linked to Russian billionaire and steel magnate Alexey Mordashov. He was among a number of Russians sanctioned by the US and European Union for their links to Putin, after Russia invaded Ukraine.

However, reports have not pointed out how the $500 mn yacht managed to get the permission to cross the world's most closely-watched water corridor.

The $500 Million Superyacht

Nord is one of the world's most exquisite and largest superyachts, measuring 142 meters (465 foot). Reports indicate that it left a Dubai marina at around 1400 GMT on Friday, and managed to cross Hormuz on Saturday morning. It reached Muscat on Sunday, data from the MarineTraffic platform stated. According to Superyacht Times, Nord features 20 staterooms, a swimming pool, a helipad and a submarine.

Advertisement

Mordashov, a close acquaintance of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is not officially the owner of Nord. Shipping data from 2025 suggests that the vessel was registered to a Russian firm owned by Mordashov's wife in 2022. Reuters mentioned that this firm, registered in Russia's Cherepovets, is also the place where Mordashov's steelmaker Severstal is registered.

Which Vessels Are Allowed To Pass Through Hormuz

The Strait of Hormuz has received central attention when the US-Iran war broke out. The two warring sides have now entered into a fragile temporary ceasefire, with peace negotiations ongoing between them. However, Iran, long considered to be an underdog, has used its geographical advantage by choking Hormuz and exert pressure on the West.

Advertisement

Only a handful of merchant vessels are being allowed to pass daily through the strait, as compared to an average of 125 to 140 daily passages before the Iran war began on February 28. The situation has become more complicated with the US imposing a blockade of Iranian ports.

Russia-Iran Relations