‘This Guy Is A Monster’: Trump’s Bizarre Compliment For Sundar Pichai At White House

Washington: US President Donald Trump had an unusual way of introducing Google CEO Sundar Pichai during a White House interaction on Tuesday, calling the tech executive a “monster” while praising the fact that he remains relatively unknown to the wider public.

The moment came after Trump hosted leading technology executives for a White House lunch focused on artificial intelligence and the future of advanced AI systems.

As Pichai was invited to speak, Trump turned to him and said, “This guy is a monster, and nobody knows him. What a great life! To be a monster and not have to go through this.”

‘All You Have To Know Is SUNDARR!’

The exchange began when Trump asked Pichai to say a few words. As the Google CEO started speaking, Trump shifted attention to the group of technology leaders seated around him.

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“You have no idea who these people are. These are the biggest people in the world. You have no idea who they are,” Trump said before singling out Pichai.

“All you have to know is, SUNDARR! Sundar is his name,” Trump added. Pichai took the remark in good humour, responding, “Hopefully a better tagline than I’m a monster!”

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Trump, Tech Titans Gather For AI Talks

The light-hearted exchange came against the backdrop of a much more serious discussion on the safety of increasingly powerful AI systems. Trump and the technology executives signed a joint, “morally binding” commitment outlining a framework of four layers of controls and audits for frontier AI models. The document, titled “Joint Commitment on Frontier Responsibilities,”was released after the White House summit on what the administration has formally called “Super Intelligence.”

The agreement was signed by Trump and the executives of a number of significant tech firms, including Pichai, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, OpenAI President Greg Brockman, xAI CEO Elon Musk and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

Under the first layer, companies have agreed to maintain internal controls to monitor AI models throughout training and deployment, including risks related to cybersecurity, biosecurity, and chemical concerns. The controls are also designed to prevent models from gaining accidental access to technical systems.

The second layer requires an internal staff to monitor if those measures are working effectively and that problems are handled. The third step involves hiring independent external auditors or evaluators to ensure that the controls and monitoring mechanisms are functioning properly.

The fourth layer requires an independent board committee to oversee the process, receive reports from internal and external teams and ensure identified issues are resolved.

From Voluntary Pledge To Possible AI Rules

The companies also decided to get together on a regular basis to discuss new safety regulations and best practices as AI capabilities advance. The signatories left open the option of eventually converting the measures into federal law or regulations, notwithstanding the fact that the commitment is voluntary.

“Over time, it may make sense to codify these steps into laws or regulations. Regardless of whether this is required of companies, we believe that implementing these controls and audits is critical to ensuring a safe future for everyone, and each of our companies are committed to doing this,” the declaration stated.

Some of the most prominent figures in the IT sector attended the White House event. Dario Amodei, Greg Brockman, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Jensen Huang, Mark Zuckerberg, and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella were among those there alongside Pichai.