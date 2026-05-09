'This Is What Will Sink Us': David Attenborough’s Powerful Message For PM Modi, Trump And Xi Goes Viral As Legend Turns 100

New Delhi: As legendary natural historian, conservationist and broadcaster David Attenborough turned 100, an old interview carrying his stark warning to world leaders has resurfaced online and gone viral across social media platforms.

The clip, originally shared by 60 Minutes⁠, shows Attenborough urging global leaders to move beyond nationalism and focus on humanity’s collective survival amid growing climate threats.

“The time has come to put aside national ambitions and look for an international ambition of survival,” Attenborough said in the 2020 interview.

He told 60 Minutes on Sunday, that “we are sunk” if countries cannot put aside national ambitions and tackle climate change with an "international ambition of survival”.

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He was asked by host Anderson Cooper what message he would have for President Trump, President Xi or Indian prime minster Narendra Modi.

“I would say that the time has come to put aside national ambitions and look for an international ambition of survival,” Sir David said.

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In remarks now being widely interpreted as a warning for leaders including Narendra Modi, Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, the veteran broadcaster cautioned that failure to work together on global crises could have catastrophic consequences.

“It’s going to sink us in the end,” he warned.

The clip rapidly gained traction across social media platforms, with users linking Attenborough’s remarks to present-day geopolitical tensions and climate concerns involving leaders such as Narendra Modi, Donald Trump and Xi Jinping.

Attenborough, regarded as one of the world’s most influential environmental voices, marked his 100th birthday on May 8. Tributes poured in from across the world celebrating his decades-long contribution to wildlife filmmaking and environmental awareness.

Over a career spanning more than seven decades, Attenborough has become synonymous with acclaimed documentaries including Planet Earth and The Blue Planet, both of which helped bring climate and conservation issues into mainstream global conversations.