Threat to UK Islamic Event: 12 Arrested Over Alleged Far-Right Plot Targeting Islamic Event, Aged 27 to 82
UK counter-terrorism police arrest 12 people, aged 27 to 82, over an extreme right-wing threat targeting a major Islamic event with 15,000 attendees.
- World News
- 2 min read
British authorities announced on Monday that 12 people have been taken into custody following an investigation into what they characterized as "extreme right-wing terrorism-related" activity. The arrests are tied to an alleged threat aimed at a major Islamic gathering that took place over the weekend.
While the situation has sparked concern, law enforcement officials emphasized that there is no broader danger to the general public.
Multiple Raids Conducted Across England
Counter-terrorism officers carried out the arrests on Sunday and Monday at multiple properties across England after uncovering a "potential serious threat" aimed directly at the religious gathering. Teams are currently executing searches at several addresses linked to the suspects.
The targeted event drew approximately 15,000 attendees to a country estate in Suffolk, located in eastern England. Running from July 9 to 12, the gathering largely proceeded without incident, though organizers did choose to conclude the event earlier than originally scheduled on Sunday.
Advertisement
Government and Official Response
The security operation drew a quick response from the government, with Interior Minister Shabana Mahmood acknowledging the anxiety the plot would cause within the community. "We must stand against hatred, and we must unite around our shared belief in a country that is open, generous and tolerant to all our communities," Mahmood stated in a post on X.
The UK elevated its national terrorism threat level to "severe" in April, meaning an attack is officially deemed highly likely. Counter-terrorism police chief Helen Flanagan noted that Monday's enforcement action serves as a "stark reminder" of that ongoing risk.
Advertisement
Details of the Suspects and Ongoing Custody
The individuals taken into custody range in age from 27 to 82. According to official statements, eight men are still being held under the Terrorism Act. Additionally, investigators arrested three other men on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, while a woman was detained on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Police search operations remain active at properties spanning London and its surrounding regions, eastern England, and areas near Manchester.