Three Indian Sailors Dead, One Injured Amid Escalating West Asia Hostilities

Three Indian seafarers, serving on board foreign-flagged vessels, were killed, and one person was injured amid the escalating tensions in the West Asia region, the Directorate General of Shipping said in a statement.

Directorate General of Shipping said that there have been four incidents in the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, Gulf of Oman and adjoining sea areas involving Indian seafarers.

The Directorate General of Shipping is closely monitoring the evolving maritime security situation in the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, Gulf of Oman and adjoining sea areas in light of recent regional and geopolitical developments, where reported threats have included missile and drone activity, electronic interference, and other maritime security concerns, according to a release.

As per the latest reports, there have been no confirmed instances of casualties, detentions, or boardings involving Indian-flagged vessels. Monitoring and verification efforts remain ongoing, and Indian-flagged vessels continue to operate in the region.

Source: AP

The Directorate General of Shipping has constituted a quick response team to carry out immediate response, evacuation coordination, and support functions for Indian seafarers stranded in and around the Persian Gulf region as tensions rise in West Asia.

The quick response team is headed by the Capt. PC Meena, Deputy Director General (Crew), with the support and guidance of Capt. Nitin Mukesh, Deputy Nautical Advisor.

The team will coordinate closely with the office of the Director Seamen's Employment Office (DSEO), RPSL Companies, Families, Shipping companies, trade unions, Indian Missions abroad, concerned port authorities, and other relevant stakeholders to ensure timely communication, assistance, and safe evacuation of Indian seafarers impacted by the prevailing situation, according to a release.

All concerned offices and officials are directed to extend full cooperation to ensure the uninterrupted and efficient execution of responsibilities during this critical period.

Tensions continued to escalate across West Asia with multiple strikes reported in Iraq, Saudi Arabia and Lebanon.

The US and Israel conducted airstrikes across multiple Iranian cities on February 28, targeting military command centres, air-defence systems, missile sites, and key regime infrastructure.

These strikes resulted in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and four senior military and security officials, with large explosions reported in Tehran and other major cities.

In response, Iran retaliated by launching ballistic missiles and drones at US assets and allies across the region, including Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan, further widening the conflict in the Middle East and heightening risks for civilians and expatriates alike.