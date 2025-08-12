‘Throw Him Out in 30 Minutes’: Ex-US Official Blasts Asim Munir’s Nuclear Threat, Calls Him ‘Osama Bin Laden in a Suit’

New Delhi: Former Pentagon analyst Michael Rubin has issued a stern criticism of Pakistan's recent nuclear posturing, accusing the country of acting like "a rogue state" following threatening words purportedly made by its army leader on American territory. He compared Pakistan's de facto military ruler to Osama bin Laden, the terrorist responsible for the 9/11 attacks. He said that Munir's recent words were similar to what the world has heard from the Islamic State.

The outrage originates from remarks made by Pakistan Army chief Gen Asim Munir, who reportedly threatened US military leaders during a conference in Tampa, Florida, that if Pakistan "goes down, it would take half the world down" with it.

Rubin told ANI that Munir's speech was "completely unacceptable," and that it mirrored the vocabulary of terrorist groups. “Pakistan is raising questions in many people’s minds about whether it can fulfil the responsibilities of being a state. "The Field Marshal's rhetoric resembles what we've heard from the Islamic State," he added.

The former pentagon analyst also demanded immediate diplomatic punishment, including removing Pakistan from its key non-NATO ally status, proposing a label as a state sponsor of terrorism, and prohibiting Munir from entering the United States. He condemned American officials for failing to act quickly after the alleged statements were delivered.

“Within 30 minutes of when Asim Munir made those comments, he should have been ushered out, taken to Tampa International Airport, and flown out of the United States," he said.

The former Pentagon officer also questioned President Donald Trump's motivations, implying probable foreign interference. He said that Trump's approach represents an important breakaway from the bipartisan US-India alliance established during the George W. Bush administration.

"Donald Trump is a businessman and is used to horse-trading... He does not understand that a bad peace deal can actually advance war... He has the ambition to win the Nobel Peace Prize... Americans look at terrorism through the lens of grievance... Asim Munir is Osama Bin Laden in a suit and there will be no amount of concession that will be given to Pakistan that is going to change his ideology or the Pakistani elite he represents... The fact that Pakistan is threatening half of the world with nuclear weapons is a clear indication that it has lost its right to be a legitimate state. It is time for the US... to consider other policies... It is near times when the future administrations should enter Pakistan to secure its nuclear weapons because the alternative is simply too great to bear..."

