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  • Tibet Hit by 5.0-Magnitude Earthquake Days After Devastating Floods Leave Over 1,200 Dead

Tibet Hit by 5.0-Magnitude Earthquake Days After Devastating Floods Leave Over 1,200 Dead

While local authorities reported no immediate casualties or severe structural destruction directly caused by the earthquake, the seismic activity has heightened anxiety across communities already battling severe humanitarian distress.

Namya Kapur
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Kathmandu: A 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck the Tibet Autonomous Region on Thursday, shaking a mountain area still reeling from catastrophic flash floods that killed over 1,200 people across the Himalayan border region.

According to data from the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ), the tremor hit at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres.

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While local authorities reported no immediate casualties or severe structural destruction directly caused by the earthquake, the seismic activity has heightened anxiety across communities already battling severe humanitarian distress.

Published By:
 Namya Kapur
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