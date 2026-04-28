'Tied Up, Drugged': Viral Video of Maltreatment Meted Out To 53 Toddlers at Indonesia Daycare Sparks Outrage, 13 Arrested

New Delhi: A viral video appearing to document systematic child abuse at a Yogyakarta daycare has ignited widespread fury across Indonesia, prompting an immediate criminal investigation. The distressing footage has not only led to swift police action but has also exposed critical lapses in the oversight and safety regulations governing regional childcare facilities.

Police in Yogyakarta have identified 13 suspects in connection with the case, a development that follows the questioning of 30 individuals.

Following the allegations, authorities have officially shuttered and sealed the Little Aresha daycare center located on Jalan Pakel.

Yogyakarta Police spokesperson Chief Commissioner Ihsan confirmed on Sunday that the suspects- comprising several daycare staff members and the head of the operating foundation- have been taken into custody.

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“We are deeply concerned about this incident, and a criminal investigation has been launched. Last night, Yogyakarta Metro Police named 13 suspects, all of whom were immediately detained. Police remain firmly committed to protecting our children,” Ihsan said.

Who are the suspects?

Yogyakarta Metro Police Chief Eva Guna Pandia clarified that the group of suspects includes the head of the foundation, the facility manager, and 11 staff members, with authorities noting that more individuals could be named as the investigation unfolds.

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Maltreatment at daycare facility

Preliminary findings have identified 53 victims of abuse- the majority of whom are approximately two years old- among the 103 children previously enrolled at the center. Investigators uncovered disturbing details of the maltreatment, including instances where toddlers were allegedly bound while they slept.