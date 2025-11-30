Ties with India Will Not Be Deterred by Sheikh Hasina's Extradition Issue, Says Bangladesh | Image: ANI, Republic

Bangladesh's interim government's Foreign Affairs Adviser, Mohammad Touhid Hossain, stated on Sunday that it expects the extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from India "at the earliest." However, he stressed that this "issue alone" would not be a barrier in bilateral ties with New Delhi.

"I think our (bilateral) relations won't be stuck on one issue alone," Hossain said, emphasizing that while they expect Hasina's repatriation, it will not define the overall relationship.

Regarding overall ties with New Delhi under the new Muhammad Yunus-led interim government of Bangladesh, Hossain acknowledged that India needs "some time to adjust to the new realities," but he remains hopeful for better working relations based on mutual interest.

Sheikh Hasina's Refuge in India & Bangladesh's Extradition Request

Sheikh Hasina sought refuge in India after her Awami League government was toppled in the student-led July Uprising on August 5, 2024.

On November 17, a special tribunal sentenced Hasina to death in absentia for "crimes against humanity" related to a brutal crackdown on protests last year. Dhaka has formally sought her extradition under the existing treaty following this verdict, noting that she is now a declared convict.

Separately, a Dhaka court sentenced former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to a total of 21 years imprisonment on corruption charges.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed six separate cases against Hasina and her family last January for allegedly illegally allocating government plots. The verdict in the remaining three cases is due on December 1.

Hasina's son, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, was sentenced to five years in prison and a fine of Tk 100,000, while her daughter, Saima Wazed Putul, was awarded a five-year sentence.

Sheikh Hasina and her family, who were absconding, did not have a lawyer in these cases, though they have consistently denied any corruption allegations.

Law Adviser Asif Nazrul has also mentioned that the interim government is considering moving the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague to bring back the fugitive convicts.

India's Stance on Hasina Extradition Issue

Bangladesh had sent an earlier, less forceful extradition request (a note verbale) in December last year, which India acknowledged without further comment. Dhaka now expects a definitive response, given the completed judicial process and conviction.

In response to the November 17 death sentence verdict of Sheikh Hasina, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it "noted the verdict" and reaffirmed its commitment as a close neighbor to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh, including in peace, democracy, inclusion, and stability.

"We will always engage constructively with all stakeholders to that end," MEA said.

The MEA later provided an update on the formal extradition request. Addressing a media briefing, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that New Delhi had formally received Dhaka's communication and is "examining" the request.