‘TikTok Allowed in US, X Not Allowed in China’: Elon Musk says ‘Things Need To Change’

Washington: After Donald Trump announced to delay the ban on TikTok, billionaire Elon Musk on Sunday said that he was never in favour of an embargo on the video hosting service platform as it curtails freedom of speech.

Musk, however, pointed out that X, a company he now owns, should operate in China.

Elon Musk Pushes China For X Operations

“I have been against a TikTok ban for a long time, because it goes against freedom of speech. That said, the current situation where TikTok is allowed to operate in America, but 𝕏 is not allowed to operate in China is unbalanced. Something needs to change,” Elon Musk posted on X.

Trump ‘Will Sign’ Executive Order For TikTok

Amidst suspense over TikTok’s fate in the United States, President-elect Donald Trump announced that he will issue an executive order to revive TikTok's access in the US.

This comes after the popular social media app stopped working for its 170 million American users on Saturday, following a law that took effect on Sunday citing national security concerns.

The executive order regarding Trump’s announcement is set to be issued on Monday, which is likely to extend the period before the law's prohibitions take effect, allowing time for a deal to be made. Trump also assured that companies helping to keep TikTok alive before the order will not face liability.